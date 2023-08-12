BASEBALL: Nuscotomek Palomino makes return trip to World Series

Payton Harwood, a recent graduate of Milford High School, spent many childhood and teenage summers playing baseball, traveling across the state, and sometimes the Midwest, to play some of the best young baseball talent in the region.

But for Harwood and his Nuscotomek teammates, baseball took them even further last month when the team flew to Laredo, Texas, to play in the Palomino World Series, where the Aroma Park-based team was one of 10 teams that came from four different countries.

“10-year-old me would have said that’s pretty [cool]; I wouldn’t have believed it,” Harwood said. “It was a crazy, cool experience that not a lot of people are able to experience.”

Harwood and 15 fellow teammates who were either high school juniors or seniors or college freshmen last year, including student-athletes who graduated from or currently attend Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara, Kankakee, Manteno, Milford, Iroquois West, Kankakee College and Olivet Nazarene University, went 1-2 at the tournament.

But for head coach Steve Cantway, who took Nuscotomek down to the world series for the fourth time, the actual games don’t compare to the memories created around and outside of them, such as the chance to spend time with and even exchange a hat and jersey with team Israel.

“The cool thing is these kids get a chance to get on a plane rather than driving somewhere,” Cantway said. “They go play teams from other countries, the west coast, that sort of thing, and they make friends with everyone.

“Those are the memories I cherish — just being able to do that and seeing the kids have a good time.”

Nuscotomek played the three international teams, opening with a 14-3 loss to Monterrey, Mexico. They rebounded for a 6-4 win over Israel and ended the tournament with a 6-0 loss to eventual runner-up New Taipei City, Taiwan, who was defeated 10-4 by Youngstown, Ohio in the championship.

In the victory against Israel, Harwood allowed two earned runs on two hits in six-plus innings of work before Jairus Harris earned the save by recording the final two outs after a seventh-inning rally saw Israel cut the deficit from 6-1 to 6-4 and loaded the bases with one out.

“He’s just a really good player and doesn’t let things bother him,” Cantway said of Harwood. “He keeps the ball off the barrel of the bat and almost all of his outs come on ground outs or fly balls.”

Despite playing up an age division to PONY’s Thoroughbred division over the summer (23-U) before going back down to the Palomino level for the world series, Harwood knew that the competition was going to be stiffer against some of the top young players around the globe. He also appreciated playing different teams and the styles they brought with them.

“You realize a lot and learn a lot,” Harwood said. “Playing Mexico, they played the game way differently than we do, and then going right into Israel and they played totally different too.”

Cantway credited Harwood, pitcher and first baseman Ben Carlile, catchers Caden Martin and Jason Moore and outfielder and pitcher Harris for leading the team to and at the tournament, and also appreciated both the continued hospitality in Laredo and support from local businesses that helped the team get there.

“We have a great camaraderie with the guys from Laredo, and they put together a great tournament and make sure you’re taken care of, fed and have a place to stay,” Cantway said. “We don’t have anything to worry about, and we go out and take pledges from area businesses to offset the businesses.

“Without them, I don’t know that we’d be able to do it,” he continued. “We have a lot of people in the area who care about the kids and baseball, so they make sure we get down there.”

Gavin Schunke (Milford), Cody Freitas (Bradley-Bourbonnais) and Jaeden Hodges (Kankakee) are preparing for their senior seasons, but everyone else on Nuscotomek are starting their freshman or sophomore years of college.

For Harwood, who is headed to Illinois Valley Community College with Milford teammates Sawyer Laffoon and Max Cook, the latter of whom also played on Nuscotomek, there aren’t many better ways he and his pals could have ended their time as high schoolers than they did last month.

“It really was the perfect send-off from a high school experience,” Harwood said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better experience except for maybe going to state.”