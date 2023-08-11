ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys and girls, Beecher boys open golf seasons

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln-Way East 158, Bradley-Bourbonnais 168

Alex Mann led the Boilermakers with a 41, followed closely by teammates Max LaMore (42), Sam LaMore (42), and Zach Morrey (43).

The Den High School Showcase

Beecher was invited to take part in an 18-team showcase in Bloomington to open the season Wednesday, where the Bobcats finished 13th with a team score of 320, just four strokes shy of a top-five finish in the crowded field.

Peyton Serafin kicked off his sophomore season by finishing tied for 22nd individually with a 76. Senior Jack Hayhurst finished 31st with a 78. Noah Berry and Andrew Hering each shot an 83 to tie for 57th individually to round out the Bobcats’ scoring.

GIRLS GOLF

Plainfield North Invitational

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished ninth out of 22 teams with a team score of 340 points, which was 35-strokes shy of first-place finisher Waubonsie Valley.

Gabby Hubbs fired a team-low 78 to help lead the Boilermakers. Kate Cailteux added an 82 and Danica Voss shot a 89. Brynn Devine chipped in a 91.