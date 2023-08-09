Mason's musings: A look at the fall field

It’s funny how quickly things can change. A week ago, sports fields and courts across the area sat empty, with the student-athletes who fill them eagerly awaiting the end of the IHSA non-contact period and the start of the fall sports season.

Fast forward to today, and we’re now thick in the start of the fall sports season, with competition beginning as soon as this week, when area golfers tee up for the first time this season. Football fields, soccer pitches, volleyball and tennis courts, running trails and swimming pools have filled up with eagerly anxious athletes ready to start another season of both school and sports.

While I touched on the area football landscape, particularly with our three All-City schools in town, with the first 2-Minute Drill of the school year on Tuesday, today’s column will quickly touch on the other fall sports in the area, from boys soccer, to girls volleyball to golf.

But before we get started, I want to provide our print-only readers with a brief update on slight schedule changes to our weekly football coverage this fall that I touched on in Tuesday’s column.

Like always, my weekly 2-Minute Drill football column will publish every Tuesday during the football season. With our new publishing schedule that was implemented earlier this calendar year, that means the weekly column will now be a primary feature of our Daily Journal e-edition sports coverage on Tuesdays.

Our game of the week and football preview capsules will remain a fixture in print copies, moving up one day from its former Thursday home to a weekly Wednesday feature.

Anyways, back to the sports.

<strong>All-City volleyball looks to be as competitive as ever</strong>

One of the loudest area sporting events I attended all of last school year was Bradley-Bourbonnais’ All-City girls volleyball victory at Bishop McNamara last September, a win that gave the Boilermakers their 10th city championship in a row.

And while a stellar senior class, led by now-Western Illinois University Bulldog Finley Westover, has graduated, a pair of the area’s most well-rounded athletes in recent years — Ellie Haggard and Emmerson Longtin — are joined by senior classmates Brooklyn Daugherty and Reagan Graham and promising junior middle hitter Emilee Fitzgerald to give the Boilermakers plenty of reason to keep their All-City expectations in check.

But with back-to-back regional champions Bishop McNamara returning a bevy of pivotal players, particularly up front in Lillee Nugent and Anna Darr, and Kankakee, who was dominant in the Southland Athletic Conference and returns its own talented crop led by Breanna Lamie and Mikyla Lawrence, both looming, an 11th-straight city title is anything but a lock for the Boilers. This fall’s All-City girls volleyball competition should be some of the best we’ve seen in quite some time.

<strong>Boys soccer action looks to stay sky-high</strong>

Area boys soccer coaches like Alan High (Herscher), Vincent Mkhwanazi (Kankakee) and Dawn Compton (Beecher) have shown over time that they can keep their programs at a top level, and when their teams take the field this fall, they’ll look to continue building upon great seasons a year ago with a lot of the same players back in the fold.

Herscher’s Jaden Jaime is back for his curtain call as a senior after winning the Daily Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year distinction a year ago and will look to lead the Tigers to their first Illinois Central Eight Conference championship since 2020-21.

In Kankakee, the Cruz brothers — Alexis and Ricardo — are primed to lead the Kays to a third-straight regional plaque and All-City championship apiece, and perhaps even more hardware. But longtime St. Anne coach Andy Stembridge and his Bradley-Bourbonnais program plan on turning a corner in Stmebridge’s third season at the helm and are always a threat to break out for an All-City season.

Beecher might boast the most returning riches in the area, with the likes of Daily Journal All-Area boot Logan Wilkins and budding talents such as Tyler Kramer, Wences Baumgartner and Nate Diachenko back as well. Peotone joined Herscher as sectional finalists a year ago, and while losing a loaded senior class, have a budding sophomore class that will look to keep the Blue Devils going.

Add regional champions Grant Park and perennial players like Manteno into the mix, as well as teams on the rise in Central, Watseka, Iroquois West and Momence, as well as programs who have already risen like Reed-Custer, and there’s once again a ton of talent on local soccer fields.

<strong>Golf experience goes from young and rising to experienced and ready</strong>

Over the past few years, we’ve watched area golfers like Ryan Dulin (Grant Park), Paul Azzarelli (Kankakee) and Beecher’s Jack Hayhurst and Brandon Moffitt develop into some of the top young golfers in the state.

The talented quartet are all seniors now, and all four of them have plans on not only returning to state, where the latter two did as a team with Beecher two years ago, but placing and perhaps even winning some hardware.

While Azzarelli has led Kankakee’s boys golf resurgence, Bradley-Bourbonnais showed resurgence of its own last year and will once again look to continue its upswing.

On the girls side, the Boilermakers have ridden their own young wave over the past few years, now seeing those golfers also find themselves as seniors ready to take the spotlight.

A trio of Boilers — Kate Caiteux, Danica Voss and Gabby Hubbs — are back after Daily Journal All-Area seasons, with Caiteux and Hubbs also finding themselves on the All-SouthWest Suburban Conference team.

We’ll have the first opportunity to see local golfers in action with the start of meets this week, and if the prior successes of some of this year’s talents are any indication, they’ll be the start of a fruitful fall for the area.