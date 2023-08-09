KCC's Shafer replaces longtime baseball coach and AD Post

For the first time in over two decades, Kankakee Community College will undergo a transition of new athletic leadership after longtime staple Todd Post retired this summer from his roles serving as the Cavaliers head baseball coach (2001-23) and athletic director (2016-23).

With Post no longer set to be the face of the Cavaliers athletic department and baseball team, KCC opted to promote Post’s assistant baseball coach and AD, Bryce Shafer, as the school’s newest head athletic director and head baseball coach due to his prior baseball knowledge and time spent under Post’s tutelage over the past eight years.

“[Athletic director’s] always something that I’ve been interested in...,” Shafer said. “I’ve always kind of thought it was something I could want to do some day.

“I’ve been around athletics my whole life... and then being around KCC baseball, I’ve been able to kind of shadow coach Post the last few years and so it’s been a good transition.”

Despite Shafer’s lack of having any prior administration experience prior to his new promotions, the 34 year-old still brings a plethora of experience from his time playing professionally in the Chicago Cubs farm system amongst other coaching roles in high school and KCC.

Back in 2010, Shafer was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 49th round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft from Valparaiso, where he spent three years (2007-10) before eventually obtaining his Bachelor’s in Psychology online at Fort Hays State University (Hays, Kan.) in Jan. of 2015.

His pro career began playing for the Mesa (Ariz.) Cubs in rookie ball during the 2010 season before playing for the Peoria Chiefs (Midwest League) and Boise Hawks (Northwoods League in Boise, Idaho) between the 2011 and 2012 seasons prior to being released by the Cubs in 2013.

It was around this time that Shafer began his transition into coaching, starting by leading the junior varsity and freshman basketball teams at Beecher High School (2012-14). After his two year stint in Beecher, Shafer went on to coach at Grant Park High School, serving as the boys basketball coach (2014-16) prior to joining KCC’s baseball staff in 2015 and then simultaneously picking up the varsity basketball coaching job at Peotone High School between 2016-18.

Throughout all of his stops, Shafer has had the opportunity to pick up knowledge about athletics, administration and life from all sorts of people, but it’s perhaps time spent with one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history that has meant the most to the current ace for the Beecher Muskies semipro baseball team.

“I’ve got to spend quite a bit of time with Greg Maddux during my time with the Cubs and that really pointed me towards the mental side of the game the most...,” Shafer said. “The experiences from professional baseball have really helped me understand what it takes to get to the highest level and that’s what I want for all our players.

“...A lot of people that I’ve met in my network now have been able influence me and teach me a lot of different things that can help our baseball players and other student-athletes on and off the field or court.”

With Post having laid the foundation towards making a tradition of excellence in regards to the baseball program and KCC’s other sports programs over the past 20-plus years, Shafer isn’t too focused on making any drastic changes to operations outside of putting more of a focus on upping the involvement within the community and alumni.

“I don’t know if I have any big changes that I want to make,” Shafer said. “I do want to get out in the community more and bring the youth here to KCC...I want to show we are dedicated to the community and for the community to see our athletes involved in stuff.

“...Lastly I also want to get the alumni more involved.”

Some of his community plans are to hold more youth camps, getting his student-athletes to read to the youth and building a stronger relationship with Cavaliers alumni. One of the examples of Shafer’s involvement within the community will begin with an alumni baseball weekend on Oct. 6-8, where KCC will plan to retire Post’s jersey and host Olivet Nazarene University on Friday before hosting an alumni golf outing on Saturday and an Alumni baseball game on Sunday.

“We’ve had good support from our community, and Shafer’s going to do an alumni golf outing and make more events for the alumni,” Post said. “I think that’s great for KCC because our alumni are a big part of our college and baseball program.”

Post, one of the most successful junior college baseball coaches of the 21st century, highlighted by the 2017 National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series championship the team won and more than 900 career wins, knows firsthand what it takes to be a top-notch college coach and athletic director.

And he knows Shafer has it.

“I think Shafer will do a great job taking over,” Post said. “He’s got a good demeanor to deal with the players and he’s very knowledgeable.

“He’s been around the region now for the last eight years and so he’s got a good handle on expectations and what it takes to compete in [NJCAA’s] Region IV.”