2-Minute Drill: Back like it never left

I remember being a young child, cleaning up after lunch that was precluded by backyard wiffle ball games and followed by front yard basketball and hockey tilts and asking my mom how many more days of summer were left.

The answer always felt like an eternity then, with the summer feeling much longer in life’s early years compared to the rapid-fire pace in which the days seem to go by as the years pile on.

A few weeks of summer still meant a couple dozen days of riding bikes to Wal-Mart to spend every penny of allowance on MLB Showdown cards, getting the neighborhood kids together for each and every sport there was to play or maybe, on a frisky night, twirling a roll or two of toilet paper in one of those neighborhood kids’ trees.

But now, it means cramming in the last few tasks on the summer to-do list. It means trying to burn some vacation days I know I won’t have time to use once school starts but failing to find the time to squeeze it all in before the fall creeps right back up on us.

The time those summer days really started to speed up were in high school. Neighborhood ballgames turned into pausing time as long as possible at bonfires and pool parties, bike rides for baseball cards became drives around town, oftentimes without much of a destination and more of a desire to feel the summer breeze come through the manually rolled-down windows of my old Chevrolet Malibu affectionately nicknamed the Masemobile. The nights may have been the longest, but the time surely went by the fastest.

That’s what our high schoolers are feeling now, particularly those starting their senior year. After just a couple quick months, another school year is upon us, as evidenced by the official start of the fall sports season Monday.

Our area football teams will have a couple weeks of practice before the first games are held the weekend of Aug. 25, with Manteno’s trip to Sandwich on Aug. 24 officially kicking off our season as the area’s first high school football game of the fall.

And when the season kicks off this fall, while the Daily Journal largely will look the same in its prep sports coverage, football weeks will be just slightly different.

Like last fall, full Friday night game coverage can be found on daily-journal.com by Saturday morning and in the Monday print edition. The 2-Minute Drill column, which this is, will remain on Tuesdays, which are now Dailly Journal e-editions. The game of the week and all other weekly game previews will remain in print, moving up a day to each Wednesday this fall.

And when our readers dive into that coverage once the season starts, there are plenty of possibilities as to what those stories will contain. Will Bradley-Bourbonnais continue to build off of last season’s success, where they won their division and snapped the area’s longest playoff drought, and return to the IHSA Class 7A postseason field?

Will Kankakee, under new head coach Miles Osei, maintain its recent form it showed the past few years? Will first-year coach Bob Kelly get Bishop McNamara back to its spot near the top of the area totem pole?

Those are just a few of the questions that will be answered over the next few months. And while the season may officially just be a day old, there are already plenty of area storylines to keep an eye on.

<strong>Kays plan on reloading rather than</strong> <strong>rebuilding</strong>

When Osei took over at the start of the calendar year, he entered the Kays’ program with excitement about what could be, not down the road after he’s had some time to establish his program, but right now.

And who could blame him for the optimism? After all, they return an absolutely lethal dose of talent. Georgia-bound four-star offensive tackle Marques Easley is back to anchor the line and block for returning starting quarterback Larenz Walters and some of his favorite weapons, which include running backs Tony Phillips and James “Dink” Stampley, as well as receiver Quan McElroy.

The defense, while having to replace current Michigan cornerback Jyaire “Suga” Hill and his cousin, Wyoming Cowboy and fellow cornerback Naz Hill, might have more coming back than the offense. Tyrone Kennedy Jr. is back to lead the secondary while talented athletes like the Chandler brothers — Kennyan and Kennarius — join the likes of Marquesse Hill to keep one of the area’s best defenses the past three years at its peak.

There’s no doubt the Kays aren’t lacking talent, and while Osei is a rookie to Kankakee, the former University of Illinois quarterback and receiver has proven to be quite the coach after resurrecting the football program at Elk Grove. While he essentially had to build that program from the ground up, he and the Kays can expect to hit the ground running this fall, which begins with a home tilt against defending Class 5A state champions Nazareth in a rematch of last year’s 2-0 Roadrunners victory.

<strong>Irish turn over new clover, begin Kelly era</strong>

If an area football fan was transported in time from any point before 2020 to today, they would probably assume it was Bishop McNamara that was the Kankakee program entering this fall two years removed from an undefeated regular season and state championship appearance and one year removed from a second straight playoff appearance, but that’s actually the Kays’ resume.

McNamara’s looks a little different. Following the retirement of living legend Rich Zinanni after the 2021 season, which ended with a Class 2A quarterfinal loss at Wilmington, interim head coach Shawn Lade took over for a bridge year before Kelly, a St. Laurence product with an extensive catholic school background, was tabbed to be Zinanni’s full-time replacement ahead of this season.

He’ll look to turn around a Fightin’ Irish program that sputtered to a 3-6 finish in their last season in the Metro Suburban Conference and bring McNamara back to its normal spot in the postseason field as the Irish look to navigate a new conference, the Chicagoland Christian Conference, with their new coach leading the charge.

There’s little doubt that the Irish will spend their first year in the new conference with the top football talent, Minnesota commit Jaydon Wright, who will take his spot in the backfield and all over the defense. But aside from Wright, opportunity abounds for several young McNamara players to make an immediate impact.

With so many fresh faces all across the board, as well as several sophomores and juniors who were called into action during an injury-depleted 2022 campaign, and a new coach, the Irish are as unpredictable a program as any in the area this fall.

<strong>Can Boilermakers take the next step again?</strong>

One of the most fun teams to document last season was Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Boilermakers entered last fall with a six-year postseason drought, which was the longest in the area, before they snapped it by going 5-4 and winning the Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division for the first time since the conference split into divisions in 2018.

Their playoff run was brief after a heartbreaking 14-12 loss at Collinsville in the first round, but there’s another chance this fall for the Boilers to not only return to the Class 7A playoff field but make some noise in it.

Ethan Kohl, who led the area with 2,076 passing yards last fall, is back as the senior quarterback and leader required for a team to make a push. His top weapon, Daily Journal Player of the Year Neal May, is now at Minnesota State-Mankato, but lethal weapons Luke Allen and Tyran “Tiny” Bender are back out wide and lead running back Marquise Aaron joins Kohl in the backfield as returning starters.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic and the spring season that resulted in it in 2021, the Boilers have been knocking on the door of greatness, and they even appeared to break the lock for a brief moment when they nearly took down Class 8A runner-up Lincoln-Way East.

There’s a real chance this year that not only do the Boilers crack that door open, but even outright smash it down.