Muskies reach semifinals of NABF World Series

The Beecher Muskies returned to the NABF Major League World Series for the 17th time in their history when they traveled to Battle Creek, Mich., Thursday, and concluded their season with a trip to the semifinals.

After a 2-1 pool play record, the Muskies defeated the Hattiesburg Black Sox 12-9 in the quarterfinals before the Lombard Orioles defeated them by a 12-7 final in the semifinals.

The Berea Blue Sox went on to defeat the Orioles 5-2 in the championship game.

In the quarterfinal victory against Hattiesburg, the Muskies atoned for five errors that led to five unearned Black Sox runs by slugging 13 hits and taking advantage of three Black Sox errors for three unearned runs of their own, which ended up being the difference after a three-run ninth from Hattiesburg.

Lucas Spence smashed a grand slam in the seventh inning and added an RBI single. Mark Dye went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. AJ Le also doubled and singled, totaling two runs and three RBIs. Andrew Olszewski also had a two-hit day and scored.

In the semifinals, the Muskies erased an early 7-2 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Orioles scored at least one run in three of the last four innings to advance.

Spence had three hits in the semifinals, including two doubles, and scored. Camden Kearney singled twice, drove in a pair and scored twice. Matt Littrell doubled, singled and drove in a run. Dye scored twice after walking twice. Johnny Wendling had a two-run single and scored.