ROUNDUP: Beecher Muskies sweep Michiana Brewers

Beecher Muskies 2, Michiana Brewers 0

Lucas Spence barreled a solo home run to help lead the Muskies. Andrew Olszewski added two singles and an RBI. AJ Le went 2-for-3 with two singles. Nick Noles earned the win on the bump, giving up one hit and zero runs with four strikeouts in five innings. Corey Shultz grabbed the save, tossing one scoreless inning with three strikeouts.

Beecher Muskies 10, Michiana Brewers 0 (8 innings)

Curtis McKay went 3-for-4 with a home run and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Muskies at the plate. Lucas Spence and Andrew Olszewski collected two hits apiece. Ian Sanders and Chuckie Smith each had a single, RBI and a run scored. Brooks McDowell claimed the win on the rubber, allowing two hits and zero runs with four strikeouts in five innings of work.

— Daily Journa staff report