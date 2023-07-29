A trio of area schools announced new ADs for the upcoming school year

With the 2023-24 calendar year a little less than a month away before fall sports open up, a trio of area schools — Gardner-South Wilmington, Grace Christian and Trinity — will be looking to get underway with new leadership at the top.

Whether it was because of promotions, retirements or unfortunate circumstances in regard to Trinity’s Mike Lawrence — the school’s longtime athletic director who passed away this past spring after a long-fought battle with cancer — the Panthers, Crusaders and Eagles all will be led by new administration this upcoming school year.

<strong>G-SW ready to pounce under newly promoted Eisha</strong>

Similar to many longtime area coaches who eventually get promoted to head athletic director at their respective high schools, Gardner-South Wilmington’s Amber Eisha is one of the latest to make that transition at her alma mater now that former athletic director John Engelman retired after six years at the helm of the athletic department.

“Engelman left me in a good place by leaving everything organized and ready to go,” Eisha said. “So, he’s made the transition for me very easy, and I have big shoes to fill because he’s done such a good job as the school’s athletic director over the years.”

Having graduated from G-SW in 2010 before going on to earn her bachelor’s from Knox College (2014) and then her master’s from Grand Canyon University (2016), Eisha is set to lead the Panthers athletics through the 2023-24 season and beyond after her longtime commitment serving as one of the school’s varsity coaches.

Since 2014, Eisha has been serving as the Panthers head volleyball coach before also taking on the role as the school’s head softball coach this past season. Between her time spent leading both programs during the years as well as growing up in the community as a student-athlete, Eisha is more than excited to give back to the school that helped her become the woman she is today.

“I think what’s most exciting for me is to be able to give back to where I came from,” Eisha said. “Since I graduated from Gardner and [have] grown up in Gardner and seen how the sports have been since I was there and now being able to give back to the school that pretty much raised me with my athletics and everything, I’m excited to be able to remain where I came from.”

With G-SW remaining as one of the smaller area schools in regard to sports — baseball, basketball, softball, soccer and volleyball — Eisha still will plan to resume her roles as the varsity softball and volleyball coaches this fall and spring in addition to taking on the new duties as the school’s athletic director.

<strong>Crusaders primed to compete with Chappell in charge</strong>

Unlike G-SW, which promoted from within, Grace Christian opted to go a different route by hiring former Families of Faith athletic director Jonathan Chappell to take over as the school’s new athletic director.

Chappell, a 2000 Olivet Nazarene University graduate that is familiar with the area and has multiple years of experience coaching boys and girls basketball as well as boys volleyball, is ready to hit the ground running after taking over for former athletic director Carey Basick.

“I think it will be a big help being familiar with the area,” Chappell said. “I’m familiar with most of the schools in the River Valley Conference already, and I think it will be a pretty smooth transition. … It’s going to be a lot of fun, and I think everything will come together.”

This year will mark the 50th year of existence for Grace Christian, so Chappell has some ideas in mind about how to keep the Crusaders athletics programs as competitive as possible.

It begins with a threefold plan that starts with exemplifying Christ and getting student-athletes to buy into on- and off-the-court dedication to being able to compete at the highest level possible. In addition to those two things, Chappell plans to have a focus on keeping up the facilities as much as possible in order to hopefully better match the coaches and student-athletes buy in to their athletic programs.

“I’m excited about the growth opportunity at Grace Christian,” Chappell said. “Aaron Most, the principal, has really seen eye to eye with me on the vision we need to happen at Grace. … It’s just a matter of coming along and unifying things.”

<strong>Seyden set to carry the torch from Lawrence</strong>

There’s noon who can replace the late, great Mike Lawrence at Trinity High School, but 22-year-old Ashley Seyden will look to do her best filling in for her former basketball coach this fall.

Seyden, a 2018 Trinity graduate who played volleyball as well as basketball under the tutelage of Lawrence before going on to continue her volleyball career at KCC for two years before transferring and graduating from Governor’s State University in 2022 with a bachelor’s in health administration, has been named the new face of Trinity athletics after taking over as the school’s new athletic director in June.

“It’s been interesting for me because I was actually Lawrence’s basketball player for a while at Trinity, and we remained pretty close after I graduated,” Seyden said about taking over her former coach’s position. “So, it’s pretty bittersweet for me since I’ve always seen him in this role, but I felt super honored to be able to continue on his legacy in this position.”

Having the chance to continue Lawrence’s legacy as a top-notch athletic director, Seyden understands what it’s like to be an Eagle, so she is confident in her ability to advocate for her students and the rules and regulations of their respective sports.

Her plans for the program will be to continue building strong game schedules through building relationships with other school’s coaches and administration.

And despite her youth, Seyden will look to give her alma mater a smooth transition, thanks to the help from Chrissy Hathaway, Trinity’s assistant athletic director who’s been a part of Trinity’s administration for more than a decade.

“Everybody at Trinity has been super welcoming and helpful but specifically Chrissy Hathaway,” Seydon said. “She was actually someone that I played volleyball for, and so I’ve always had a good relationship with her. She was the one who actually really encouraged me to step out and do this, and so she’s been a huge support and mentor to me throughout this process.”