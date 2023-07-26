Three Kays girls track and field athletes receive Jemiya Bates Memorial Scholarship

Shortly after 2015 Kankakee High School graduate and former all-area standout on the track Jemiya Bates passed away in December 2021 due to brain cancer, Bates’ family, led by her father Jemiko James Bates and grandmother Denise Stanley, who helped Jemiko raise Jemiya after Jemiya’s mother died when Jemiya was a young child, came across the idea of coming up with a memorial scholarship fund in her honor.

With the help and assistance of others, the Bates family came together and finally turned that idea into a reality in 2023 by coming up with the Jemiya Bates Memorial Scholarship fund, which gives two Kankakee High School student-athletes scholarships. Potential recipients must be a graduating senior that’s admitted to a trade school or college, members of the girls track and field team and have a cumulative GPA at or above 2.75, a $500 scholarship towards their college educations.

“She was a phenomenal track star and even went on to coach at Kankakee,” Stanley said of her late granddaughter. “The reason why my son, Jemiko James Bates, who is Jemiya’s father, and I decided to do this [scholarship fund] is because we wanted to continue the legend of her love for running on the track, and what better way to honor her than to start this scholarship foundation, which will help deserving young ladies like herself.”

On July 15, instead of naming only two recipients of the inaugural scholarship, the Bates family decided to name three winners for the first year of the Jemiya Bates Memorial Scholarship — Brooklynn Baptist (Clark University, Atlanta), Jerika Harris (Spelman College, Atlanta), Nevaeh Lowe (DePaul University) — that were named at Kankakee High School, where around 70 people gathered, including family and friends, to celebrate the winners of the scholarship fund as well as the life of Jemiya Bates.

“We greatly appreciate the Bates family for honoring Jemiya Bates’ legacy and at the same time recognizing not only student athletes that are a part of the track and field team, but the athletes that were accomplished in the classroom as well,” Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said. “Kankakee High School appreciates all their efforts.”

With the rapidly rising rates of college tuition only getting higher and higher each calendar year, any help of costs are always greatly appreciated.

“It was really exciting to be a winner of the Jemiya Bates Memorial Scholarship,” Lowe said. “It was also really emotional for me, but it was just amazing to see everyone who came out and supported us.

“It felt really good to be able to earn that scholarship and it meant a lot to me.”

The reason for having prerequisites of competing on the track and maintaining a high GPA were important to Bates’ family, given Jemiya had always displayed dedication on both the track and in the classroom.

Before Jemiya’s time coaching at her alma mater — Kankakee Junior High and High School — where she helped train, inspire, and instill confidence to student athletes for two seasons (2018-2020), Bates was one of the more accomplished track runners the girls’ program had ever seen.

Throughout her four-year career suiting up as a Kay between 2011-15, Bates finished as a two-time state champion and a six-time IHSA All-State selection. During the 2012-13 season as a sophomore, she helped lead the Kays’ 4-by-100-meter relay team to a gold medal in Class 2A while also earning a third-place bronze in the 4-by-200-meter relay and a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter dash.

In her junior year, she earned her second state championship when she helped her relay team earn a Class 2A state title in the 4-by-200-meter relay as well as third-place finish in 4-by-100 meter relay before ending her career with a bronze medal in the 4-by-100-meter relay during the 2014-15 season.

Bates’ tremendous talent on the track still holds true to this day by being the Kays girls program record holder in the 4-by-200-meter relay race (1:41.45) that was set at the state meet in 2013.

“She was the first assistant coach I hired during my tenure at Kankakee,” Kankakee head track coach Marques Lowe said. “The stories she would share about the time she ran would always put a smile on her face.

“She was giving back everything she learned as a athlete as a coach, and that’s why she was important and special to so many of our athletes.”

The ability to announce the scholarship recipients at Kankakee High School, a place that Jemiya held dearly to her heart, is something Jemiko Bates and Stanley hope to make an annual tradition with hopes to increase the scholarship money over time.

“I really appreciate Mr. Wilcox to allow us to honor Jemiya at the high school and allow us to do a do a video and so that’s something we will continue to do as long as the lord allows us to provide some scholarships for deserving young ladies,” Stanley said.