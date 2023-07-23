RACING: Parga prevails to win Dick Potts Memorial

A week after rainfall shortened the action at Kankakee County Speedway, perhaps the most action-packed night of the summer came last Friday, where Jose Parga emerged victorious in the Dick Potts Memorial DIRTCar pro late model feature.

Seven drivers in the 21-car feature suffered DNFs, including points leader Chase Osterhoff and Friday’s feature pole-sitter, Damon Heck, with Parga edging Bourbonnais residents Matt Hammond and Austin McCarty for the top spot.

Deece Schwartz increased his lead in the pro modified division by winning both the Friday night feature and the July 14 makeup, a feat Jimmy Dutlinger also accomplished in the sport compact division. Modified division leader Jamie Lomax built on his lead with a feature win. Kankakee native Don Hilleray edged Jerrad Krick in the stock car feature and David Hurst took home the checkered flag in the factory stock feature.

Top-five finishers are listed below, compiled by Paul Bayne. For more information and a full list of results visit www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com.

<strong>Pro Late Models — Dick Potts Memorial (30 laps — $2,000 to win)</strong>

1. Jose Parga (New Berlin, Ill.)

2. Matt Hammond (Bourbonnais, Ill.)

3. Austin McCarty (Bourbonnais, Ill.)

4. Michael Marden (Monee, Ill.)

5. Jace Owens (N/A)

<strong>Pro Modifieds (20 laps — $800 to win)</strong>

1. Deece Schwartz (Ashmore, Ill.)

2. Ryan Kohler (Chebanse, Ill.)

3. Brayden Doyle (Ashmore, Ill.)

4. Curtis Caldwell (Hobart, Ind.)

5. Pete Argianas (Lockport, Ill.)

<strong>Pro Modifieds (July 14 makeup — 15 laps)</strong>

1. Deece Schwartz (Ashmore, Ill.)

2. Ryan Kohler (Chebanse, Ill.)

3. Wes Ricketts (Fairbury, Ill.)

4. Meara Tilstra (Onarga, Ill.)

5. Pete Argianas (Lockport, Ill.)

<strong>Factory stock (20 laps — $800 to win)</strong>

1. David Hurst (Lafayette, Ind.)

2. Trevor Bitterling (Star City, Ind.)

3. Kiran Roundtree (Lafayette, Ind.)

4. Hayden Lomax (Round Village, Ind.).

5. Ryan Coley (Remington, Ind.)

<strong>Sport compact (15 laps)</strong>

1. Jimmy Dutlinger (Peoria, Ill.)

2. Spencer Coats (La Grange, Mo.)

3. David Lauritson (Normal, Ill.)

4. Evan Eckhoff (Onarga, Ill.)

5. Joshua Wright (Danville, Ill.)

<strong>Sport compact (July 14 makeup — 20 laps)</strong>

1. Jimmy Dutlinger (Peoria, Ill.)

2. Spencer Coats (La Grange, Mo.)

3. David Lauritson (Normal, Ill.)

4. Joshua Wright (Danville, Ill.,)

5. Guy Sutton (Hobart, Ind.)

<strong>Modifieds (20 laps)</strong>

1. Jamie Lomax (Lake Village, Ind.)

2. Mike McKinney (Plainfield, Ill.)

3. Jason Hastings (Kankakee, Ill.)

4. Steven Brooks (Bourbonnais, Ill.)

5. Tom Pasek (Momence, Ill.)

<strong>Stock car (15 laps)</strong>

1. Don Hilleray (Kankakee, Ill.)

2. Jerrad Krick (Earl Park, Ind.)

3. Nick Clubb (Coal City, Ill.)

4. Jesse Simmons (Danville, Ill.)

5. Sam Casko (Westville, Ind.)

Check Wednesday's Daily Journal for a deeper look at Kankakee County Speedway.