Manteno's Emerson promoted to athletic director

At some point throughout his educational career 2009 Manteno graduate and former boys head varsity soccer coach Justin Emerson always believed that one day he could find himself transitioning into an athletic director role.

After multiple recent promotions that saw former athletic director Ed Hotwagner being named the new assistant principal for Doug Wenzel, the AD before Hotwagner who was promoted to principal, Emerson found himself making the transition to Manteno’s athletic director sooner than expected.

“It has been a position [athletic director] that I’ve always thought about at some point in my life that would be fun to get into and be really engaging,” Emerson said of his recent promotion. “At the end of last school year there was no way I would have thought it would happen this year and so it definitely happened earlier than expected, but regardless I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Despite being thrown into the new role out of the blue, the 33 year-old 2013 graduate from Eastern Illinois University has plenty of Manteno athletics experience to draw from. He’s coached various Panthers programs since he was hired as a Civics, Economics and A.P. US History teacher back in 2014-15.

Having joined Manteno’s staff straight out of college nearly a decade ago, Emerson has been a part of five separate Panther programs as well as being the Manteno Junior High School soccer coach last season.

His coaching career began by being an assistant varsity coach for the boys and girls soccer coach as well as the freshman boys basketball coach in 2014-15. And much like his recent climb of the ladder to the school’s athletic director, Emerson quickly climbed the ranks in athletics by becoming the varsity boys soccer coach (2015-22), varsity girls soccer coach (2015-21), varsity assistant boys basketball coach (2017-23) and junior high soccer coach in 2022.

“I always believed that if you can run your program in an effective and successful manner then that will definitely help when stepping into the role of an athletic director, so I’m going to try my best to use that experience,” Emerson said. “I do know the in and outs of the program pretty well and I have very good relationships with the coaches at Manteno, and so I think that will help tremendously.”

Even with all his prior coaching experience Emerson has had to take his time learning what it takes to transition from coaching in between the lines to setting things up from a far. And with the help of guidance from Hotwagner and Wenzel, who have both constantly been in Emerson’s ear giving him advice, the newly promoted athletic director has been able to find his footing.

“Our previous athletic director, Hotwagner, has been very helpful...,” Emerson said. “And Doug has been extremely helpful as well, guiding me through the in and outs of the detailed aspects of the job that a lot of people don’t see.”

While continuing the tradition of excellence of Manteno athletics is his primary focus, Emerson also plans to grow a more connected sense of community between all athletics within Manteno’s surrounding community. A Manteno native, Emerson is focused on getting the high school programs more in sync with the middle school, travel teams, and recreational leagues that are spread out throughout town.

“Overall, what we want to try and grow here at Manteno is not just a positive culture of Manteno athletics, but a positive culture of community athletics,” Emerson said. “So we are really trying to get our high school programs connected really strongly with our middle school programs and get them connected strongly with our youth, travel and recreational leagues here.”