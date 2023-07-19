Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Stars season ends in sectionals; ACBA All-Area All-Stars make lasting memories

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Stars had an emotional rollercoaster ending to its season that concluded with a 4-2 overall record and a sectional championship appearance following a 3-2 walk-off defeat to Elmhurst on Monday, which left them to fall one victory short of heading to the state tournament.

“I’m just super happy for my guys and it was a team effort this season,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Greg Urban said. “The way they handled themselves on and off the field throughout the year, even though they lost, their heads were held high and they weren’t upset.

“They were just good teammates and good players throughout the whole year and that’s what got us as far we got, and so I’m super proud of them.”

After a 13-7 loss to Elmhurst in the first round of the sectional tournament, Bradley-Bourbonnais managed to bounce back in its second sectional game by earning a 16-2 win over Ridge Beverly, then claiming a second-straight win edging Jackie Robinson West in a 3-0 shutout to land them in the sectional championship game against Elmhurst.

“I knew we were sitting good and I felt confident with Max West on the mound against them [Ridge Beverly and Jackie Robinson West],” Urban said of his team’s ability to bounce back.

In the title game, things looked promising with West once again on the mound. Tied 0-0 through three innings, Bradley-Bourbonnais jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth following RBI doubles by West and Brenden Vinardi in the top of the fourth.

Elmhurst eventually tied things at two apiece after they scored one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings, forcing the title game to go into extra innings, where the opposing squad managed a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 3-2 victory and end Bradley-Bourbonnais’ season in the sectional round.

“It just happened to not go our way,” Urban said. “Elmhurst got a timely hit [in the bottom of the seventh].”

<strong>8U ACBA All-Area All-Stars leave Pinto International Classic with lasting Memories</strong>

The 8U ACBA All-Stars comprised of players from Aroma Park, Herscher, Limestone and Momence, had an unforgettable experience competing in this year’s PONY Baseball Pinto 8U International Baseball Classic Tournament held between July 7-9 in Marion.

The 8U ACBA All-Stars opened the tournament 0-2 on the first day with losses to Patoka, Ill. and Marion, Ill., before bouncing back with two straight wins on the second day against Kralendijk, Bonaire (9-8) and Mattoon, Ill. (12-0).

In its fifth game, that determined whether it would move on to the Gold Championship Bracket or the Losers Bracket, the ACBA All-Stars put up a dominant showing against Carmi, Ill. by the tune of a 10-2 victory to put themselves in the quarterfinals.

Riding high off the momentum of winning three of its previous four games, the ACBA All-Area All-Stars suffered a 11-10 one-run loss to the eventual Gold Championship Bracket champions, Patoka, in the quarterfinals on the final day of the tournament.

This second-one run defeat to Patoka allowed the ACBA All-Area All-Stars to conclude the tournament 3-3 overall despite having limited preparation time.

“Making our “Gold” championship bracket with only a handful of practices was an accomplishment of itself,” 8U ACBA All-Area All-Star head coach Jeremy Bauer said. “All three losses were by one run, including to the eventual champs Patoka.

“Our kids battled hard in every game,” he added. “They made memories for a lifetime, especially the walk-off against Bonaire. It was a great experience.”