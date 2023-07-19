Area rivals gather for 14th annual Central 7-on-7 and Offensive Linemen Challenge

CLIFTON — As the years continue to pass and the stature of the Central 7-on-7 and Offensive Linemen Challenge continues to remain a highlight of the summer football action within the area, so does the amount of returning participants.

Out of the 21 varsity teams in attendance that came from all across the state to Clifton this past Saturday, 11 of which were local — Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Central, Coal City, Dwight-Gardner-South Wilmington, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence, Peotone, Watseka — 19 of them were returning competitors, with the two new partakers being Mascoutah and Tremont.

“I think the returning teams like the facilities and the way it’s spread out with plenty of fields, and they enjoy the competition,” Comets head football coach Brian Spooner said. “I think that’s what keeps a lot of the same teams coming back every year.”

Among the 11 returning local teams were the All-City trio of Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Bishop McNamara. The crosstown competitors have had their rivalry fade over time as their names no longer make each other’s schedules, but the meeting did make for part of great days for first-year coaches Miles Osei (Kankakee) and Bob Kelly (Bishop McNamara).

“I’m learning about the history of our rivalry with Bishop McNamara and Bradley-Bourbonnais,” Kays first year head coach Miles Osei said. “Our big thing is to just focus on us and see how much better we can get no matter which team we play.”

The exceptional level of competition displayed throughout the morning and early afternoon from all schools was something many area coaches took note of, including Kelly, who replaced 2022 interim head coach Shawn Lade after Rich Zinanni retired in 2021.

“I love the competition displayed here today...,” Kelly said. “I love playing against other people and it helps give ourself a good look since it can be hard in practice with a limited amount of numbers.

“So being able to get a good look against other teams that do different things, play different coverages and run different routes is fantastic, and it’s awesome for the kids and the camaraderie.”

With coach Kelly and Osei continuing the tradition of bringing their squads to Clifton so did Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Mike Kohl, who made it a priority to return his squad as well after bringing them to Clifton for the first time in his BBCHS coaching career last summer.

“I think the biggest thing for us coming back is just the number of repetitions we get here,” Kohl said. “Clifton does a great job of putting this event on — it’s organized and you know what field you’re going on...the biggest thing for us is just getting reps at this time of year since we are only four days into camp.

“It’s good for us to get out here moving around and evaluate some kids.”

With the crosstown rivalry dwindled in terms of fierceness compared to prior generations, coach Kohl was happy to see his guys get a chance to go up against the Kays to enjoy some friendly competition against close friends from both sides.

“It’s a lot of fun going up against Kankakee here today... we know we have to step up a bit and coach Osei is doing a great job,” Kohl said. “... I’m really excited to see what they can do under Osei’s guidance.”

<strong>Love for the linemen</strong>

Many schools tend to host 7-on-7 tournaments throughout the summer, but Central’s tends to go above and beyond most because of the skills challenges for the offensive lineman, with events such as a bench press competition, obstacle course, sled pulls, tire flip and tug of war.

Being able to highlight a position that hardly ever gets the recognition it deserves has always been a fan favorite, which is why the linemen competition can always be heard throughout the surrounding fields when the big men compete against one another.

“The thing about linemen is they hardly ever get any recognition unless they screw up,” Spooner said. “So we started this several years ago as a way to get the linemen involved and competing because it’s not really fair that the skill players get to go.

“It’s a nice addition for them and gets them a chance to shine...it brings another type of excitement to the competition.”

This year’s challenge winner was Seneca after the Fightin’ Irish won the bench press, obstacle course (2:33.96), sled pulls (8.47 s) and tug of war. Kankakee finished second overall after winning the tire flip competition (46.93 s).

“We did [well] on the tire flips,” Kays offensive lineman Michael Washington said. “We had a lot of speed and strength.”