Mason's musings: Highlighting the area football schedule

Whenever I converse with people outside of work about what I do for a living and tell them how much I love it, many assume one of the perks I enjoy with covering prep sports is having a free summer.

That couldn’t really be further from the truth.

By the time we wrapped up the 2022-23 school year and the uber-successful spring season our area once again collectively put together, I was able to take a road trip to visit friends in Detroit and Cleveland before a solo excursion to eat buffalo wings in Buffalo and ride the Maiden of the Mist at Niagara Falls precluded a five-day stay in Pittsburgh.

But as I returned ahead of Independence Day last week, the grind for the 2023-24 school year was already starting (and ironically enough has prevented me from documenting my trip in a column like I had hoped). Most of the summer basketball camps and shootouts have already come and gone, with the week after the Fourth of July marking the unofficial start of the football season.

Football programs regrouped to get their final few weeks of summer workouts in before the break period that comes before practice for the 2023 season starts Aug. 7, and perhaps more interestingly for some readers, Monday also marked the official release of the IHSA football schedule across the state.

As Cody Smith and I (I must admit, mostly Cody) put the area’s schedules together, which can be found on page C2, we naturally found ourselves taking double looks at certain weeks and matchups, with a six-pack of those standouts below.

<strong>St. Anne football returns</strong>

<em>Bushnell-Prairie City at St. Anne | Aug. 26 | 2 p.m.</em>

While the Cardinals have been a part of football co-ops at and with other schools through the years, one has to go back nearly 50 years to find the last time the St. Anne Cardinals had a football program of their own.

That’s changing this season, as head coach Alan Rood and the Cardinals are preparing for their first season back since the 1978-79 school year and will do so as members of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. Their reboot begins with a Week 1 home game against Bushnell-Prairie City for a Saturday afternoon affair to christen the school’s new outdoor athletic facility.

As to what kind of systems the Cardinals may employ, there are a bevy of ways to approach the 8-Man game. Locally, we’ve seen Milford-Cissna Park keep things spread out, and the Cardinals will likely have the athletes to do so, but don’t be surprised if Rood — a former player and coach under hall-of-famer Rich Zinanni at Bishop McNamara — instills plenty of physical football as well.

While I will be learning more about the X’s and O’s for the St. Anne program when I visit a summer workout next week, I am already certain of two things — no 8-Man team will have more fight than a rejuvenated Cardinals program under Rood and no team will look more stylish than St. Anne and its new uniforms.

<strong>Wildcats look to reclaim ICE crown</strong>

<em>Reed-Custer at Wilmington</em> <em>|</em> <em>Sept. 22</em> <em>|</em> <em>7 p.m.</em>

A generational senior class in Braidwood graduated a little less than two months ago, leaving behind a combined 21-3 record that included back-to-back IHSA Class 3A State quarterfinals appearances and an undefeated run through the Illinois Central Eight Conference in 2022 as their proud upperclassmen football careers.

Head coach Gavin Johnston and his 2023 group will look to continue to build on the recent successes as new faces arrive to the program and old faces fill new roles filled by the graduation of the likes of Jake McPherson, Jace Christian and Kody Marschner. Perhaps no task will be taller than the trip the Comets will take to Wilmington in late September, where the Wildcats had won 24-straight home games before their Class 2A second-round loss to runner-up Tri-Valley last season.

The Wildcats have been as dominant as can be at the JV level the past couple seasons, with several of those players now moving up to the varsity ranks, where nobody around continues to get the most of his team year in and year out like head coach Jeff Reents. While Coal City and Peotone will again have a say in the conference and Manteno and Herscher both seem to be heavily improved from a year ago, there’s a very real chance this game could be the de-facto conference championship for the third time in as many years.

<strong>Comahawk could decide Vermilion Valley</strong>

<em>Momence at Central | Sept. 1 | 7 p.m.</em>

As conference realignment continues, last year’s Vermilion Valley Conference North champions, Seneca, are now members of the new Chicagoland Prairie Conference, leaving a potential void to fill at the top of the VVC, which is now a closed, 10-team conference with one division.

Central, who found itself often at the head of the class of similar teams during the Sangamon Valley Conference era, has a lot of re-tooling to do after losing a loaded senior class, but Brian Spooner and his company seem up to that task way more often than not.

Perhaps the Comets’ most fierce football rivalry comes with Momence, and this year’s battle for the Comahawk trophy could mean much more than bragging rights in 2023.

Led by sophomore quarterback Erick Castillo, who emerged as a freshman sensation alongside three-year starting quarterback Kud’de Bertram a year ago, Momence has a ton of athletic talent at the skill positions and could be a sleeping giant in the Class 2A playoff hunt and could pair with the Comets to give us another memorable matchup between these longstanding rivals.

<strong>McNamara, Herscher renew rivalry on the gridiron</strong>

<em>Bishop McNamara at Herscher | Sept. 1 | 7 p.m.</em>

If I were to poll our readers and ask them their favorite area rivalry, Bishop McNamara and Herscher would certainly be one of the five most mentioned matchups, and might even take the top spot per capita based on school sizes.

And that’s why I — and pretty much every other local prep sports fan with a pulse — was over the moon to see these two find a way onto one another’s schedules this season.

The Tigers, who are currently installing new field turf, will open up their new surface at Seebach Stadium when they welcome McNamara to town on the second Friday night of the football slate. With both programs now a year removed from the retirements of their hall-of-fame coaches — Dan Wetzel at Herscher and Rich Zinanni at Bishop McNamara — second-year Tigers coach Mike Mosier and first-year Fightin’ Irish coach Bob Kelly can both use the early-season rivalry to help ignite their programs in the early portion of the season.

These two teams last met almost a decade ago, when the Tigers held on for a 21-18 win in the first round of the 2014 Class 4A playoffs, defeating an Irish team a year before they won the Class 3A title and boasted the likes of NFL players Jonathan Ward and Dylan Deatherage and University of Minnesota receiver Chris Autman-Bell. Another future Golden Gopher, Jaydon Wright, will be suiting up for the Irish this time, and will hope to lead the golden domers to a different result.

<strong>Kankakee, Nazareth meet again to start season</strong>

Last year’s season-opening tilt between Kankakee and Nazareth, the preseason No. 1 and 2 teams in Class 5A, was one of the most highly-anticipated opening Friday night kickoffs our area has ever seen. And fortunately for the Kays, who were on the wrong side of a wonky 2-0 defeat of that 2022 matchup, there’s a rematch in Kankakee to open 2023.

Premier college football talent is abundant for both teams, with the matchup of Nazareth defensive end Gabe Kaminski and Kankakee left tackle Marques Easley the matchup of all matchups for the second year in a row. And while both teams return several standouts in addition to their blue chip prospects, including their starting quarterbacks — Larenz Walters for the Kays and Logan Malachuk for the Roadrunners — there will also be plenty of freshness on the Kankakee sideline.

New head coach Miles Osei will make his Kankakee debut in the monumental matchup, bringing Big Ten pedigree after his own playing career at the University of Illinois precluded his first head coaching stint at Elk Grove along with him, as the Kays look to pick right back up where they leave off after the Derek Hart era came to an end when he returned to his native Indiana in the offseason.

After making a run to the 2021 IHSA Class 5A State championship, the Kays finished 2022 with a sour taste in their mouths after a second-round playoff defeat to Peoria. They’ll likely find themselves in the Class 6A field with a larger enrollment this season, but this meeting with one of the most serious Class 5A title contenders this season will once again provide the program with an early gauge.

<strong>Boilers look to seal the deal at Lincoln-Way East</strong>

<em>Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East | Sept. 15 | 7 p.m.</em>

With Bolingbrook announcing its impending departure from the SouthWest Suburban Conference earlier this summer, the state of the SWSC beyond the 2023-24 school year is becoming a bit of a question, but one certainty in the conference is that Lincoln-Way East will once again enter the season as the team to beat in football.

And beat them is just about what Bradley-Bourbonnais did in last season’s conference crossover, holding a 21-14 lead with 1:08 remaining before the Griffins forced overtime and earned a 28-21 win to cap off an undefeated regular season and eventual second-place finish in Class 8A.

While Daily Journal Player of the Year Neal May and a host of other talented Boilers graduated, quarterback Ethan Kohl was arguably the area’s most impressive signal-caller a year ago and is back for a senior year in which he hopes to lead the Boilers on a deep postseason run.

He doesn’t have May or Caleb Barclay, his top two targets from last year, but he does have classmates Luke Allen and Tyran “Tiny” Bender back, a pair of receivers who have the potential to be the area’s most dynamic duo at wideout this year.

The Boilers have shown steady progression every year since the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in their first-ever Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division title and first SWSC football title of any kind since they and Homewood-Flossmoor both went unbeaten in the SWSC in 2016.

If all goes according to plan for the Boilers this year, a conference title could be just the beginning of things this fall. And a win over the mighty Griffins would go a long way towards making that happen.