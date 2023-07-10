Rogers wins national title at USATF U20 national championship

Coming off an excellent first season as a Mizzou Tiger, Drew Rogers already has taken a gigantic leap heading into his sophomore campaign after competing in the 2023 USA Track and Field Under-20 Outdoor National Championship in Eugene, Ore., held last weekend.

On Sunday, the 2022 Herscher graduate claimed his first gold medal in a college uniform by winning the 5,000-meter national title at the USATF U20 National Championship with a first-place time of 14:57.55 to help pace the 14-man field.

The victory came down to a three-way battle between Liam Tilton, of Rutgers; William Ryan, of Iowa; and Rogers, with Rogers ultimately coming out on top by less than half a second. The longtime runner in black and gold edged Tilton by 0.31 seconds and Ryan by 0.32 seconds to earn his first overall victory in a Mizzou uniform.