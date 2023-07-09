Racing: Arterberry highlights Kankakee action with UMP factory stock victory

Nathan Arterberry of Fowler, Ind., took home the cash prize at Kankakee County Speedway Friday by winning the UMP factory stock car race, highlighting another full night of feature action at the track.

Winners were crowned in seven different events during the weekend and the top finishers for each race are listed below, compiled by Paul Bayne. For more information and a full list of results visit www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com.

UMP Pro Late Models (20 laps)

1. Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, Ill.

2. Matt Hammond, Bourbonnais, Ill.

3. Billy Knippenberg III, Plainfield, Ill.

4. Billy Knippenberg Jr. Plainfield, Ill.

5. Michael Marden, Monee, Ill.

UMP Stock Cars (15 laps)

1. Nick Clubb, Coal City, Ill.

2. Jerrad Krick, Earl Park, Ind.

3. Pete Odell, Streator, Ill.

4. Megan Erwin, Attica, Ill.

5. Don Hilleary, Kankakee, Ill.

UMP Factory Stocks (20 laps, $500 to win)

1. Nathan Arterberry, Fowler, Ind.

3. Lee Joseph Hall, Fowler, Ind.

3. David Hurst, Lafayette, Ind.

4. Hayden Lomax, Lake Village, Ind.

5. Kiran Roundtree, Lafayette, Ind.

UMP Pro Modifieds (15 laps)

1. Deece Schwartz, Ashmore, Ill.

2. Curtis Caldwell, Hobart, Ind.

3. Ryan Kohler, Chebanse, Ill.

4. Wes Ricketts, Fairbury, Ill.

5. Pete Argianas, Lockport, Ill.

UMP Sport Compacts (15 laps)

1. Matthew Balthazor, Ashkum, Ill.

2. Evan Eckhoff, Onarga, Ill.

3. Jimmy Dutlinger, Peoria, Ill.

4. Joshua Wright, Danville, Ill.

5. David Lauritson, Normal, Ill.

Stock 4 Cylinders

1. Scott Glassford, Kankakee, Ill.

Crown Victorias (15 laps)

1. Joe Malone, Bonfield, Ill.

2. Adam Thibo, Peotone, Ill.

3. Porter Waskosky, Bourbonnais, Ill.

4. Lon Brown, Bourbonnais, Ill.

5. Jeffrey Hamilton, Pontiac, Ill.