KIWGA announces 55th annual Amateur Golf Event

The Kankakee-Iroquois County Women’s Golf Association announced the 55th playing of the annual amateur tournament for area women golfers, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Minnie Monesse Golf Club in Grant Park.

Celebrating five decades of camaraderie and competition, the tournament is open to female residents of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, or women who are active paid members of one of the counties’ golf courses. The event began with only 4 women in 1968 and has grown to a premier event with an average of 60 participants representing 8 different courses across the two counties!

The field of golfers is divided into six flights, five based on individual 18-hole handicaps as of Aug. 12 and a senior flight for golfers age 70 and over. This system gives women in the two counties the opportunity to test their skills against other golfers of similar ability.

“The very first year of this event, just 4 women competed in a single,” remembers Nancy Cyr, past Chairperson, and current committee member. “They played as a part of the men’s event for several years because there just weren’t enough women to host their own event.

“There is a rich history in the growth of women’s golf in our area, and particularly this tournament, and it lies in the stories of some of the original pioneers of the event,” she added. “We hope to recognize their contributions and share their memories at this year’s tournament.”

In addition to a day of competition, there is a focus on promoting junior girls golf through donations and a special raffle at the event. KIWGA reaches out to local high schools and area junior golf programs to provide equipment and generate more interest in the game.

“This next generation of golfers is critical to the future of this event and women’s golf in our counties,” Debi Zurek, one of the committee co-chairs said. “In recent years we’ve donated an average of $500 to local High School teams. Last year we raised $800 which was divided between Donovan High School and Aspen JR. Golf Camp.

Advance registration is required for the tournament. The entry deadline is Aug. 7th , and the cost is $85. The early bird entries received by July 31 a discounted fee of $75. All early bird entries will be placed in a special drawing at the event. This fee includes golf, riding cart, continental breakfast, lunch and awards. Forms are available online on the KIC Women’s Golf Facebook page or at any of the county golf courses. In the event of unplayable weather, the rain date for the event will be determined.

For additional information, please contact one of our chairpersons Debi Zurek (815-351-0594), Bernie Hinrich (815-383-0957), Media Coordinator Heidi Malito (815-931-1593) or any local golf course. Information about the tournament may also be found online at www.facebook.com/KICWomensGolf, along with photos from past events and information about other ladies golf events in the counties.