Momence's PONY Pinto ACBA All-Star team headed to 8U International Baseball Classic

Opportunities to play on the largest stage don’t come around often, but for Momence’s Pony Pinto League 8U All-Area All-Star team, which has players from Aroma Park, Herscher, Limestone and Momence, that opportunity is just right around the corner.

Starting Thursday, Momence’s 8U ACBA All-Area All-Star team will compete in the 2023 Pony Pinto International Baseball Classic Tournament, which will be held in Marion, Ill., July 7-9 at Marion City Park Ball Fields and Thrillville Park.

The 21-team tournament will feature international teams from all across the globe, including squads from Aruba, Dominican Republic, Caribbean Netherlands and Curaçao amongst 15 other various teams from Illinois and a team from Laredo, Texas.

“The kids are going to have a blast,” 8U ACBA All-Star head coach Jeremy Bauer said. “It’s about them, and win or lose, it’s going to be something they aren’t going to forget... and I feel like there is going to be some very good competition.”

In addition to fighting for a chance to compete for the tournament championship, all teams will have the pleasure of experiencing a pre-tournament picnic and a night of fun at the Thrillville Ball Park on Thursday as a way to kickoff the weekend.

“I’m excited to meet and make new friends from all different places around the world,” shortstop Preston Bauer said.

The jam-packed three-day event will also include nominating two players from each team to compete in a home run derby and fastest runner competition in front of a full crowd at the ball park, one of which will include Momence centerfielder Berkley Bushey.

“This will be my first time competing in a home run derby,” Bushey said. “I’m excited to try and hit some out [of the ball park].”

As for the tournament itself, each team will be guaranteed a minimum of five pool play games that will then be used to determine seeding. Once pool play is concluded, teams will be placed in a single-elimination tournament that will result in eight teams being placed in the championship bracket and eight teams being placed in the consolation bracket.

“Coaches-wise we are realistic...we just hope we are competitive and the kids are absolutely pumped,” coach Bauer said. “Every time they show up to practice, there’s a different vibe compared to regular season practices and so they are definitely excited, and they should be, because it’s going to be a great experience.”