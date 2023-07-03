Racing: Hubbard highlights Kankakee action with third-straight win

Austen Hubbard continued his hot streak at Kankakee County Speedway last Friday by winning the UMP stock car race for the third week in a row, highlighting another night full of feature action at the race track.

Friday’s featured race was the DIRTcar pro late model race, which was won by Mike Spatola.

Winners were crowned in eight different events during the weekend and the top finishers for each race are listed below, compiled by Paul Bayne. For more information and a full list of results visit www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com.

<strong>UMP Pro Late Models (20 laps)</strong>

1. Mike Spatola, Manhattan, Ill.

2. Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, Ill.

3. Amber Crouch, Cullom, Ill.

4. Ben Kirchner, Kankakee, Ill.

5. Billy Knippenberg III, Plainfield, Ill.

<strong>UMP Modifieds (20 laps, $1000 to win)</strong>

1. Trevor Neville, Mackinaw, Ill.

2. Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

3. Michael Ledford, Pontiac, Ill.

4. Dillon Nussbaum, Warsaw, Ind.

5. Frank Marshall, Valparaiso, Ind.

<strong>UMP Stock Cars (15 laps)</strong>

1. Austen Hubbard, Valparaiso, Ind.

2. Jerrad Krick, Earl Park, Ind.

3. Megan Erwin, Attica, Ind.

4. Don Hilleary, Kankakee, Ill.

5. Cody Clubb, Coal City, Ill.

<strong>UMP Factory Stocks (15 laps)</strong>

1. Trevor Bitterling, Star City, Ind.

2. Randy Smyser, Charleston, Ill.

3. Lee Joseph Hall, Fowler, Ind.

4. Hayden Lomax, Lake Village, Ind.

5. Mike Reitz, Attica, Ind.

<strong>UMP Pro Modifieds (20 laps, $500 to win)</strong>

1. Brayden Doyle, Ashmore, Ill.

2. Mark Rhoades, West Chicago, Ill.

3. Ryan Kohler, Chebanse, Ill.

4. Donnie Martin, Oakwood, Ill.

5. Pete Argianas, Lockport, Ill.

<strong>UMP Sport Compacts (15 laps)</strong>

1. Evan Eckhoff, Onarga, Ill.

2. Jimmy Dutlinger, Peoria, Ill.

3. David Lauritson, Normal, Ill.

4. Matt Minor, Bonfield, Ill.

5. Dale Kohler, Clifton, Ill.

<strong>Stock 4 Cylinders</strong>

1. Matt Prodehl, Godley, Ill.

<strong>Crown Victorias (15 laps)</strong>

1. Adam Thibo, Peotone, Ill.

2. Larry Anderson, Crown Point, Ind.

3. Dugan Hubert, Kankakee, Ill.

4. Evan Eckhoff, Onarga, Ill.

5. Phil Bloch, Joliet, Ill.