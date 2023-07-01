Campus catch up: Former Herscher star Rogers making an immediate impact at Mizzou

Most NCAA Division I student-athletes, no matter how talented, struggle to find themselves as consistent team contributors as true freshmen, but not 2022 Herscher graduate and current University of Missouri distance runner Drew Rogers.

After setting multiple school records — 3-mile (14:29), 1600-meter (4:06) and 3200-meter (8:57) races — at Herscher as well as going on to earn two state cross country titles, two titles on the track and being named the 2020-21 Gatorade Illinois Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year amongst many other accolades during his four-year career in high school, Rogers has already made his impact felt within his new Tigers squads by turning himself into a regular contributor for the University of Missouri cross country and track and field teams.

Throughout the 2022-23 season at Mizzou, Rogers found himself in the starting rotation six times throughout the cross country season in the fall and four more times throughout the track and field season in the spring. His best finishes came in the 8k cross country race (24:14.8) at the Gans Creek Classic and the 5k track and field race (14:08.26) at the Mt. SAC Relays, which allowed him to earn a top-15 national time for true freshmen in the 5k this past season.

“It was a really good experience and I’m kind of blessed to have been able to be in the position to contribute as a freshman,” Rogers said. “It gives you a lot of experience for the next three years that you wouldn’t have if you weren’t able to compete…I definitely thought I could be a back end contributor, but I’d say I surprised myself by how I stacked up against my teammates.”

As much as Rogers may have surprised himself, he shocked his college coaches even more despite arriving as a highly-touted, national recruit.

“I would say Rogers was someone who exceeded our expectations as a freshman,” University of Missouri head cross country coach Lindsey Anderson said. “I knew coming in he had a lot of potential and would likely be one of our freshmen for sure, but he quickly became one of our top athletes on the team as a freshman.

“All year, he’s been extremely coachable and good to work with,” she added. “He has a very good perspective on running and what he wants out of running, but he also has humility as well…I’ve really enjoyed working with him this year and I’m so proud with everything he’s been able to do.”

As much immediate success that Rogers has had since entering college, he’s still had to experience some growing pains. After being a virtual lock to win every race he lined up for in a Herscher uniform, Rogers has had to learn to deal with not routinely walking away with a gold medal now that he’s facing much stiffer competition.

“Winning every race in high school, you breathe a lot of confidence from that. And then you come to college and you get humbled a little bit,” Rogers said. “It’s like a welcome to college moment when you get into your first race and you’re not even close to the front and those guys aren’t even thinking of you. But overall, the other part that comes with that is that you get to train with guys that are at your level.

“So that’s kind of the trade off and you get to get better with a bunch of other guys who want to get better, and I think that was my favorite part of the transition from high school to college.”

After taking 76th overall (30:58.5) out of 199 runners in the 10k race at the NCAA XC Midwest Regional at the University of Missouri, Rogers is already looking towards building on his spectacular freshman campaign. He’s set some lofty goals for next season, some of which include running a 5K around the 13:30s and running a sub 3:40 mark for the 1500-meter.

In addition to dropping his times, Rogers hopes to possibly medal in next year’s NCAA Cross Country Championships as well qualify for the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

No matter if Rogers goes on to reach his lofty sophomore season goals, he’s already instilled confidence in both coaching staffs on becoming an even bigger contributor throughout the rest of his college career.

“I absolutely see Rogers as a big part of the University of Missouri cross country team as well as on the track doing very well in those distance races going forward,” Anderson said.