SOFTBALL: Beck, Carlile, share successes, grow softball community

When Josh Carlile was inducted into the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the start of the season, it wasn’t even his favorite part of the 2023 ICA banquet.

And when Haylee Beck was named the Class 4A, Sectional 7 ICA Coach of the Year, that acknowledgment wasn’t her favorite part of the banquet either.

Because seeing each other honored for their accomplishments is what made each other the happiest on that day.

Beck, a 2012 Manteno graduate, grew up under the instruction of Carlile and his wife, Krista [Lambert], since just about the time she first picked up a bat, and eventually starred for the Panthers as an all-state talent before a fruitful college career at Eastern Illinois University.

And as she’s become the coach to guide Bradley-Bourbonnais — which is ironically enough Josh’s alma mater — to their first sectional title in program history this spring, she’s never forgotten about her purple Panther roots, or the coach who instilled them in her.

“I’ve known this family as long as I’ve been able to have memories, so I have more pride for this program sometimes than for myself,” Beck said. “I hope one day my program can have what his does.”

<strong>Softball a family affair for the Carliles</strong>

What Josh’s Panthers program has since he and Krista took over in the 2002-03 school year are more than 400 wins, seven regional championships and second-place finish at the 2014 IHSA Class 3A State Finals. Additionally, he and Krista have combined for 367 wins, three trips to state, five sectional titles and eight regional titles, with Krista’s sister, TJ Kauchak [Lambert], adding another regional title in that span as well.

Josh enlisted in the army after he graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais in 1995 and then went to Kankakee Community College before earning a business administration degree from Illinois State University. He got a job in Chicago and loved it, but hated the commute and knew it wasn’t what he was meant to do for the rest of his life.

So, he started substitute teaching at Manteno Middle School, where Krista was a teacher and had started coaching softball. He joined his wife’s staff as a volunteer assistant that first year, taking what he learned from his own high school baseball coach, Mike Mulligan, and a bit of what he learned from Krista along the way, as well as his military background, to find his coaching identity.

“Krista is very direct. … She’s never been one to mince words and I kind of started as the antithesis of her,” Josh said. “She was compassionate and they knew that and loved playing for her, but I tried to be the one who wasn’t as stern.

“That was really hard for me as a military guy, because that was my lifestyle, but it helped develop my coaching philosophy.”

As he got into education, having now been at Manteno Middle School ever since and currently serving as the middle school’s athletic director and seventh grade science teacher, he also grew as a coach, expanding to take over Krista and TJ’s family business from their late father, Dee Lambert, with SIBS Softball Solutions, while leading the Panthers to some of the most consistent softball in the state, both at the middle school and high school levels, over the past 20 years.

His hall-of-fame resume officially became a hall-of-fame career this spring, but as a coach who has always believed that players are the ones responsible for success and coaches are the ones responsible for failure, the accolades Josh has been given are accolades he believes are more on the shoulders of the ones on the field.

“I’ve always thought as a coach that you pass success to whoever you’re in charge of and you’re responsible for the failure,” Josh said. “… For me, the hall of fame was the other people.”

<strong>Beck finding own path with Boilers</strong>

One of those people responsible for 83 of his high school wins and another 38 middle school wins is Beck, who has been the head coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais since the 2016-17 school year. In that time, she’s led the Boilers to a 128-64 record, including snapping a 13-year regional title drought in her second season before bringing the program its first-ever sectional championship this season.

Like her mentor, Beck finds it easier to credit others responsible in total than take any for herself. In addition to her players, that also means the coaches who helped mold her, whether that was the Carliles, her travel coach, former Bishop McNamara coach Laura Harms, or her first head coach at Eastern Illinois University, Kim Schuette.

“I’ve been blessed with great kids who have bought into what I’m trying to do,” Beck said. “I had the foundation laid for me here and then at Eastern, where I knew who I was and what I’m about.

“I’m still learning every day and still make mistakes, but I have a foundation because I have people like coach Carlile and coach Schuette, people who allowed me to be myself while continuing to grow me.”

As Beck has found her own coaching identity, she’s now learned what Josh really meant or what he may have been trying to express in moments she may not have understood at the time. She’s learned to keep the calm stoicism that angered her as a player, now understanding that calmness can rub off on an emotional roller coaster of a high school student-athlete.

“It’s a mental shift, and it’s my job to leave the game better than I’ve found it,” Beck said. “I hope in however many years I can be sitting there, and there can be someone I coached that’s sitting here from however long ago, because that means I did my job right.

“There’s a saying that the legacy of a coach can be best defined by the character of your athletes,” she added. “That’s what [Carlile] has done here and that’s what I hope to do on my own.”

For Beck, in addition to consistency, that success has also come with consistent love.

“Love them when it’s hard, love them when it’s not hard,” Beck said. “It’s important to be the first person to jump off the bucket when they make a mistake and let them know they aren’t living up the standard that we, not I, set.

“And you’re also the first person to jump up off the bucket when they make a fantastic play because we set that standard and they reached it.”

<strong>Growing the game</strong>

While the two are now coaches at rival schools — Beck is the first to note her Boilers have yet to best the Panthers on the diamond — they also work together in the greater softball community.

With Josh and his family continuing to run SIBS, Beck provides lessons as well, with the two even working with each other’s players, while Beck has also found a home coaching youth travel softball in the summer.

Sure, when that one game a year or so comes for their teams to meet, the two competitors want nothing more than to help their team to victory. But they also know that it’s about much more than which team wins or loses one game.

“We share a lot of kids, so it’s discussing how we can coach this child to get the best out of them,” Beck said. “That’s why growing this community and growing these programs are so important.”

As he’s watched Beck go from his protégé to a peer — something he said he knew would happen and knew it would happen with her finding the success she has found — what perhaps Josh has been happiest of in Beck is that she hasn’t just become a pivotal person for high school student-athletes, individual players looking to grow or for the prep stars of tomorrow in their more formative years, but that she’s done so in all of those avenues.

“The cool thing with HB is seeing how wide her net has been,” Josh said. “She does lessons, she coaches school ball, she coaches travel ball.

“There are a ton of kids involved in that process and you can see how many of those kids she impacts.”