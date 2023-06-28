Kankakee native, current NFL running back Jonathan Ward hosts 4th annual skills camp

Kankakee native and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate Jonathan Ward returned to his hometown Saturday to host his fourth annual Skills Camp and Family Fun Day.

Kids of all ages, both locally and from around the state, gathered in Kankakee for a day of football camp at Bishop McNamara, ending with a family fun day at Pioneer Park in Kankakee.

The jam-packed Saturday included three hours of lessons on proper stretching, skill technique and one-on-one drills and seven-on-seven scrimmages at Rich Zinanni Stadium during the morning prior to gathering at Pioneer Park for some family fun during the afternoon and early evening.

With the 2023 NFL regular season less than three months away from kickoff, Ward is now set to gear up for his fourth season in the NFL as a running back and special teamer playing for the Tennessee Titans, his third team throughout his young NFL career.

Prior to joining the Titans last December, Ward spent his first two full seasons and part of last season with the Arizona Cardinals before having a brief stint with the New York Jets.