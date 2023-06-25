Action continues at Kankakee County Speedway

The Kankakee County Speedway continued its 2023 action during the weekend on Friday evening. Winners were crowned in six different events during the weekend and the top finishers for each race are listed below. For more information and a full list of results head to www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com/schedule.

<strong>UMP Pro Late Models</strong>

(20-laps, $800 to win)

1. Chad Osterhoff, Kankakee, IL

2. Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, IL

3. Matt Hammond, Bourbonnais, IL

4. Amber Crouch, Cullom, IL

5. Gary Schalmo, Nashville, TN

<strong>UMP Modifieds</strong>

(20-laps, $1000 to win)

1. Mike McKinney, Plainfield, IL

2. Steven Brooks, Bourbonnais, IL

3. Travis Kohler, Morris, IL

4. Braiden Bohlmann, Kankakee, IL

5. Jamie Lomax, Lake Village, IN

<strong>UMP Stock Cars</strong>

(20-laps, $600 to win)

1. Austen Hubbard, Valparaiso, IN

2. Don Hilleary, Kankakee, IL

3. Jerrad Krick, Earl Park, IN

4. Cody Clubb, Coal City, IL

5. Jesse Simmons, Danville, IL

<strong>UMP Factory Stocks (15-laps)</strong>

1. Nathan Arterberry, Fowler, IN

2. Trevor Bitterling, Star City, IN

3. Lee Joseph Hall, Fowler, IN

4. Damion Wilmoth, Griffith, IN

5. Hayden Lomax, Lake Village, IN

<strong>UMP Pro Modifieds (15-laps)</strong>

1. Curtis Caldwell, Hobart, IN

2. Brayden Doyle, Ashmore, IL

3. Pete Argianas, Lockport, IL

4. Deece Schwartz, Ashmore, IL

5. Drew Schwartz, Ashmore, IL

<strong>UMP Sport Compacts (15-laps)</strong>

1. Derrick DeFord, Canton, IL

2. Jake Momper, Wilmington, IL

3. David Lauritson, Normal, IL

4. Danny Oates, Pekin, IL

5. Joshua Wright, Danville, IL