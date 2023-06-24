SOFTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais' Haggard, Spaulding repeat as Co-Players of the Year

A year ago, Libby Spaulding and Ellie Haggard were preparing for the summer before their junior year of high school, preparing for both the immediate future of next softball season and the future beyond that by scheduling college visits, all while wondering what could have been had things gone a little differently in their season-ending loss to Edwardsville in the 2022 IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional championship.

As they now put an end to their junior year and prepare for their last ride as Boilermakers, the dynamic duo have their futures planned — Haggard will play at the University of Illinois and Spaulding will play at Western Illinois University — and also got an answer to their “what if” question when they defeated Edwardsville in this year’s Normal Community Sectional championship, giving the Boilers their first-ever softball sectional title.

Additionally, the duo of Haggard, the team’s shortstop, and Spaulding, the team’s ace in the circle and a first baseman on her days off from the rubber, have repeated as the Daily Journal’s Co-Players of the Year.

Spaulding, the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division Player of the Year, led the area with 160 innings pitched, tied Beecher’s Ava Lorenzatti and Coal City’s Masyn Kuder for an area-best 21 wins, had the second-most strikeouts behind Lorenzatti (210) and posted an earned run average of 2.36, seventh-best in the area. At the plate, she hit .532 (eighth in the area), socked 14 dingers, tied with teammate Natalie Johnson for second in the area, and her 61 RBIs led the area.

Haggard, the only area player to hit more homers than Spaulding, socked 15 dingers to lead the area. Her 59 RBIs were second to Spaulding and she also finished in the top three in the area in hits (60 — third in the area) and runs (59 — second in the area) while serving as the leader of the infield from the shortstop position.

In the eyes of head coach Haylee Beck, as the competition got stiffer and the Boilers looked to embark on their best-ever season this year, something they went on to accomplish, Spaulding and Haggard embraced the necessary challenges that stood between them and their 28-7 record and first-ever sectional title.

“I just feel like they do such a great job of rising occasion every time,” Beck said. “There were times where we would have practice, then I would go out to dinner or to a friend’s house and I would drive back past the field and see a couple cars there, just the kids hanging out at field hitting in the cages and hitting each other ground balls.

“They truly love to spend time together and live softball.”

In last year’s sectional matchup with Edwardsville, a leg injury to Spaulding early in the game helped set the gloomy tone of a 10-0 loss. But she stayed healthy and in the circle this season, literally sweating out the 6-3 win that broke the program’s glass ceiling, and also kept her composure even after the Tigers got the tying run to the plate with one out.

“I was starting to struggle a bit because it was really hot out and I had sort of a headache, and I knew I needed a break,” Spaulding said. “I called a timeout and took a water break, and right after that I was able to reset.

“I was happy I was able to do that, because I never could have gotten out of that [jam].”

Beck and Haggard both said they and the team kept their confidence levels at 100% as Spaulding retired the final two batters on that sweaty Friday evening June 2 in a win that was just the latest showing from the program that they’re here to stay.

After going more than a decade without winning the All-City championship, the Boilers snapped their skid when Spaulding and Haggard were freshmen in the 2021 season and made it an All-City three-peat this year. As they’ve helped the Boilers ascend towards the top of the talent pool at the local and state levels, they’ve also realized they’ve gone from the team gunning for those at the top to being one of those teams at the top that everyone else wants to dethrone.

“It’s a little difficult, because at first we were the underdogs and nobody expected us to do these things,” Spaulding said. “Now it’s an expectation to beat certain teams like Mac and Kankakee and other teams in general.

“You have to work harder because you don’t want anyone to break those expectations, you want to keep climbing the ladder.”

As the pressure has mounted to continue their climb, Haggard is usually relied upon to break the ice and keep things loose.

“I’m just always looking at the happy things in everything — that’s how I am and try to keep everyone the same way.

“... The pressure is there but you can’t let it show,” she added. “We didn’t let it show, we just came out to win, and our team hated losing more than we liked winning.”

Haggard’s ability to keep things loose is even something Spaulding finds comfort in during tough moments in the circle.

“Ellie has always been a great teammate and I know she’s always been one of my biggest fans,” Spaulding said. “If I’m pitching in a stressful moment, 99% of the time I can look at Ellie and she’ll relax me.

“ … I know I can come to Ellie if I need help with something, and our bond on and off the field is really important.”

For their roles in helping the Boilers to new-found glory, the duo has received plenty of recognition. In addition to back-to-back Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year, the pair also made the All-SWSC team again, with Spaulding earning the distinguished honor of the red division’s top player and Haggard finding a spot on the Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A All-State second team.

When Spaulding got the call from Beck that she was named the best player in arguably the best conference in the state she couldn’t help but cry happy tears.

“Ever since I was little, my dad said he just hoped that in high school I could make the team, but neither of us ever expected I could get this far and become player of the year in our conference, especially against all the other athletes I was running against for it,” Spaulding said. “I wasn’t absolutely shocked, but I wasn’t expecting it.

“To not expect anything like that and hear [Beck] call me and tell me I was player of the year, it just lit me up,” she continued. “It was one of the best feelings I ever had.”

It’s the contagious work ethic and selflessness Spaulding has that Haggard has taken note of as she’s observed her teammate in action over the past three years as a high school teammate and even longer going back to the travel and recreational ranks.

“Ever since I’ve known Libby she’s been a really hard worker,” Haggard said. “If she’s not good at something, she’s going to get good at something, no matter how long it takes.

“She’s a great leader — she helps me in class if I need help and gives me a little study session, she’ll go to the cages if I need someone to throw to me or load the tee,” Haggard added. “She’s always willing to help, and is really a great teammate and better person.”

The two both made their college commitments prior to the start of the season, with Haggard headed to the Big Ten via Urbana-Champaign and Spaulding looking to shine as both a pitcher and a hitter in Macomb. Haggard loved the proximity of campus and the devoted coaching staff while Spaulding clamored the chance to excel as a two-way player in the cozy town of Macomb.

But before the pair heads off to college, they’ll have one more year to look to once again make program history and send the Boilers to state. It won’t be an easy task, as seven seniors will have to be replaced, but with Haggard and Spaulding back to lead another loaded class of upcoming seniors, Beck knows the sky is the limit.

“A core group of them are going to be seniors next year, and this is it for them and their shot at it,” Beck said. “Knowing that doesn’t really bring pressure because of the reason that they’re not afraid to fail.

“They want to be the ones to break the ceiling open.”