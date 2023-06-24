BASEBALL: Reed-Custer's McPherson named Daily Journal Player of the Year

When COVID-19 first took over the country in spring 2020 and canceled all organized sports for the remainder of the season, most high school student-athletes were sitting around and using their extra free time as a break — but not 2023 Reed-Custer graduate Jake McPherson.

Unlike most young high school student-athletes, McPherson used that extra free time to become a stronger and more well-rounded athlete, which helped set him up for success playing varsity baseball as a sophomore after his freshman campaign was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Losing out on my freshman year of baseball due to COVID-19 sucked, but I felt like during that time that was probably the most I ever progressed athletically,” McPherson said. “I put a bunch of time into the weight room, and that’s when I really fell in love with the weights.

“I think that is what helped me progress as an athlete the most,” he added. “If it wasn’t for COVID-19, I’m not sure if I would have ended up putting that time in [the weight room].”

McPherson used that new passion to become the best athletic version of himself, including one of the greatest seasons a Reed-Custer quarterback has ever had, leading the Comets to an undefeated regular season, the Illinois Central Eight Conference title and a trip to the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals.

A three-year starter on the gridiron and the basketball hardwood, McPherson made it a sweep of All-ICE and Daily Journal All-Area selections across his three sports by perhaps even saving the best for last on the baseball diamond as a senior.

He compiled a 7-1 pitching record (second-best in the area) and an 0.13 earned run average — the best in the area and second-best single-season ERA in program history behind the late Brian DuBois’ 0.06 during the team’s 1985 IHSA Class 1A State championship season — to go along with 0.61 walks and hits per innings pitched and a 9.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio, including an area-best 98 punchouts

His dominance on the mound, which included only giving up one earned run all season in 56 innings pitched (first in the area) and throwing the program’s third-ever perfect game against Herscher and another no-hitter against Lisle, was only the main course. As a hitter this past season, McPherson recorded a .386 average with 39 hits (second in the area), seven home runs (first in the area), 26 RBIs (tied for ninth in the area), 34 runs scored (eighth in the area) and 11 stolen bases, all of which helped him earn several accolades.

He was named to his third-straight All-Illinois Central Eight team and made the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team, the only area baseball player to garner any spot on the IBCA All-State team.

McPherson is also this year’s Daily Journal Player of the Year.

“It was awesome going out the way I did this past season,” McPherson said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates honestly.

“Our defense was absolutely stellar this year and I couldn’t have had the pitching performances that I did without them, because they played lights out behind me.”

It was long before that high school transformation that Comets baseball coach Jake Evans, as well as football coach Gavin Johnston and basketball coach Mark Porter, saw the potential McPherson had. And in Evans’ eyes, not only did McPherson meet the loft expectations he entered high school with, but even exceeded them after putting in the requisite work.

“From the time McPherson was in middle school he was a guy we had high expectations for at the high school level, and not just in baseball, as I’m sure coach [Gavin] Johnston and Coach [Mark] Porter would say the same thing in football and basketball,” Evans said. “Just from a physical standpoint, I can’t tell you exactly how much strength and weight he put on during that COVID-19 year, but a lot of guys kind of used that quarantine time to get lazy and develop bad habits, but not McPherson.”

McPherson’s monumental leap just from an excellent IESA athlete allowed him to quickly get acclimated to varsity action as a sophomore, where he finished 3-1 on the bump with 40 strikeouts, 18 walks and a 2.69 ERA through 26 innings pitched.

Quickly becoming one of the top area talents, McPherson only saw his stock rise from there, culminating in some of the best seasons in Comets history across his three sports, both individually and as a team.

In addition to his increased physical work, McPherson credited his ability to focus on the strike zone and confidently attack batters for his improvement over the years.

“The main thing that I thought all year was that walks kill, so every time I went on the mound, I’d rather have my opponent beat me than beat myself,” McPherson said. “Every time I went on the mound, I focused on not walking them, and if they beat me they were going to have to beat me with their bats.

“I think that was the biggest thing growing from my sophomore year to my senior year, is that I learned how to pitch and cut down on my walks, because you can’t win baseball games if you’re going to walk everyone.”

That mentality to focus on not giving up free bases was a key component in helping lead Reed-Custer to better its 2022 record of 14-11 to 23-9 in 2023. Not to mention, it also helped the Comets earn their first regional championship since the 2015-16 season following McPherson’s ability to toss a one-hit shutout against Manteno, the team who handed Reed-Custer’s ace his only loss on the bump in a 1-0 defeat where he didn’t give up an earned run, during the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional title game on May 22.

“It was awesome to win a regional championship this year,” McPherson said. “Taking a loss to Manteno earlier in the season hurt really bad and so I knew going back into that game I was going to have to get some sort of revenge.

“I tried my best and we came out with a victory; it was awesome and me and the boys were ecstatic.”

McPherson’s high school pitching career concluded with a 15-4 overall record with 215 strikeouts to only 38 walks in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His career 1.1 ERA landed him second all-time behind the late, great DuBois.

“It’s awesome to be up there in the record books with Brian DuBois,” McPherson said. “He’s one of the best of all time not only in Reed-Custer, but in the state of Illinois.

“It’s definitely a huge accomplishment for me and I’m definitely proud of myself for it,” he added. “DuBois was unbelievable and there was no way I was going to beat him…it’s just awesome to be right up there with him.”

With McPherson set to continue his pitching career as a Warhawk at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater next fall, he’ll do so having left a lasting legacy as one of the best-ever to suit up in black and gold. He had the best individual season since DuBois, a former Detroit Tiger and led the Comets to their first postseason trophy of any kind since that 2016 team won the IHSA Class 2A State championship and was led by current Minnesota Twins pitcher Brent Headrick.

Whether he ends up pitching on a big-league diamond like the two legends before him remains to be seen. But one thing is already certain — McPherson is every bit the person that DuBois, Headrick or any other Comet was.

“McPherson is just a great person,” Evans said. “Obviously we are going to miss him on the field with all the great things that he did, but just the leader he is and the way he carries himself, he’s everything we hope a Reed-Custer baseball player embodies.

“He’s an all-time Reed-Custer baseball player, but more importantly he’s a great person.”