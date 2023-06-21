St. Anne's Curtis overcomes multiple challenges to dust off Cardinals track and field record books

ST. ANNE — Like all true champions, St. Anne junior track star Reece Curtis had a tough journey to becoming a Class 1A 400-meter dash state champion, especially considering the obstacles he faced leading up to this year’s IHSA Class State Finals.

Having grown up as a soccer player, Curtis was intrigued by the team camaraderie aspect of track and field, which led to him joining St. Anne Grade School’s fifth-grade track team as an elementary student. Even with his new interest, Curtis remained more focused on his soccer career during the first two years of high school.

This left him to slowly climb the track ranks one year at a time with little to no reputation of being one of the state’s best entering high school. He made the conscious decision to focus on his track career ahead of his junior campaign this season after placing sixth in the 400-meter dash at the 2022 Class 1A State Finals as a sophomore.

“All my life I’ve focused on soccer being my No. 1 sport and track and field being my No. 2 up until probably this [past] year,” Curtis said. “My seventh-grade year, I didn’t do track because that was the first year I did club soccer. ... Honestly now, especially with my times, the goal is to compete collegiately [in track and field].”

Fully engaged and determined on finishing with, at worst, a bronze medal at state in the 400-meter dash, Curtis managed to not only place in the top-three at this year’s IHSA State Finals as a junior, but he went on to set a new program record with a 49.28 second first-place finish in the Class 1A 400-meter state championship.

The monumental victory for the first-time state champ helped land the Cardinals’ boys track team its first individual state title since it had three in 1989.

“Last year, looking at the podium and seeing all of the guys above me, knowing that most of them were all seniors aside from like two, I knew coming into this year I had to finish in the Top 3, otherwise for me it would be a disappointment,” Curtis said. “I knew I had to break the Top 3, and so going on to win the 400-meter state championship felt incredible.”

As impressive as it was for Curtis to earn St. Anne’s first track and field state title in more than 30 years, perhaps what was more impressive was the fact he did so while having to overcome a pulled hamstring he suffered three weeks before state, as well as to having to prepare all season without anywhere to formally practice after St. Anne broke ground on a new athletic facility in March.

Curtis, along with all his Cardinal teammates, only had two lanes of about 150 meters of the track they could use between March and the last week of April before there was no more track surface to be used safely for practices.

Sixth-year boys track head coach Neal Buck had to get creative with his organized practices, which revolved mostly around the weight room, resistance training and running around the baseball field.

“I think the hardest part about not having a track was definitely training for the 400-meter dash,” Curtis said. “Because usually for the 400, you usually train past it [400-meters], and so you can’t train for it without a 400-meter track.

“We had to make do with what we had running around the baseball field, which wasn’t ideal.”

Despite having limited options to get better during organized practice, Curtis did what he needed to do outside of organized practice to make his state title dreams possible.

Curtis would run on Olivet Nazarene University’s track, watch YouTube track and field videos that provided new strategies and do workouts from home, some of which included running around his neighborhood and working on his block starts in his yard.

“Curtis’ work ethic is what makes him a unique talent,” Buck said. “He’s constantly working in the offseason, showing up to the weight room ... and he’s constantly wanting to get better.

“Outside of me coaching him, he’s looking up videos and articles, reading how he can get better and how he can run differently. ... Curtis’ attitude, coachability and work ethic is what separates himself apart from other athletes [who] I’ve coached.”

Having already set new program records in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes as a junior without having a true track to practice on, there’s no telling what Curtis can accomplish heading into his final season as a Cardinal this fall, when the new facility is set to be complete and ready for use.

No matter what’s in store for Curtis’ senior campaign, he wants to continue to be a role model for the younger generation of St. Anne track and field athletes who come in as freshman without a high reputation, much like he did after concluding his freshman season without ever winning a solo event.

“It feels good to me for the younger guys to have someone to look up to,” Curtis said about building his legacy. “Up until last year, throughout my whole track career, I never won a race, and I think that’s important for some people to know that track isn’t all about winning. ... It’s about improving yourself, times and having fun.”

But after the spring he just had, nothing will make Curtis happier or prouder than the feeling of being crowned a state champion.

“I’m most proud of winning the 400-meter dash state championship,” Curtis said. “I can’t describe how it felt to cross the line, and it didn’t even click in until I was standing on the top of podium, looking at the crowd with everyone focused on me.”