Area trio plays in Illinois Shrine Game

The 2023 Illinois Shrine Game was held at Bloomington’s Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University, where a trio of area talents took to the gridiron one final time as high school football players.

The blue team earned a 20-3 victory. The team was coached by Wilmington coach Jeff Reents. Peotone’s Dawson Piper and Reed-Custer’s Jace Christian both played linebacker for the victorious blue squad. Central quarterback Luke Shoven took snaps under center for the red team.

No individual stats were available.

The game is the focal point of an entire week dedicated to giving back through the game’s hosts, the Peoria chapter of Shriners International. The game raises funds for Shriners Hospital for Children, whose patients spent the week interacting with the players and coaches before Saturday’s game.