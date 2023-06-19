DIRTCar Summer Nationals returns to Kankakee

The DIRTCar Summer Nationals Series, the grueling 28-race series that began Wednesday and concludes July 16, came through Kankakee County Speedway Thursday for the second day of the series, joined by the Summit Modified Nationals Series for a full night of action.

Brian Shirley took home the top prize, winning the DIRTCar Summer Nationals late model feature and the $5,000 purse that accompanied the trophy. Tyler Nicely won the Summit Modified feature and the $1,500 purse. Austin McCarty won the UMP pro late model feature and the $800 purse, Austen Hubbard won the UMP stock car feature, and Nathan Artenberry won the UMP factory sock feature.

The top five for each of the five feature races is were:

DIRTCar Late Models Summer Nationals

40 laps, $5,000 to winner

1. Brian Shirley (Chatham, Ill.)

2. Jason Feger (Bloomington, Ill.)

3. Dennis Erb Jr. (Carpentersville, Ill.)

4. Frank Heckenast Jr. (Orland Park, Ill.)

5. Kevin Weaver (Gibson City, Ill.)

Summit Racing Modifieds

25 laps, $1500 to winner

1. Tyler Nicely (Owensboro, Ken.)

2. Kyle Steffens (St. Charles, Mo.)

3. Trevor Neville (Mackinaw, Ill.)

4. Levi Kissinger (Mt. Vernon, Ind.)

5. Frank Marshall (Valparaiso, Ind.)

UMP Pro Late Models

20 laps, $800 to winner

1. Austin McCarty (Bourbonnais, Ill.)

2. Chad Osterhoff (Kankakee, Ill.)

3. Amber Crouch (Cullom, Ill.)

4. Gary Schalmo (Nashville, Tenn.)

5. Ben Kirchner (Kankakee, Ill.)

UMP Stock Cars

15 laps

1. Austen Hubbard (Valparaiso, Ind.)

2. Jerrad Krick (Earl Park, Ind.)

3. Don Hilleary (Kankakee, Ill.)

4. Kyle Barger (LaPorte, Ind.)

5. Jesse Simmons (Danville, Ill.)

UMP Factory Stocks

15 laps

1. Nathan Arterberry (Fowler, Ind.)

2. Lee Joseph Hall (Fowler, Ind.)

3. Trevor Bitterling (Star City, Ind.)

4. Damion Wilmoth (Griffith, Ind.)

5. Landon Metcalf (Lafayette, Ind.)