GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher's future college teammates Kukuck, Moore share Player of the Year

Elise Kukuck and Macey Moore have been best friends since not long after they met in kindergarten.

Moore had cut the hair off of a doll on that first day of school, prompting Kukuck’s mother to tell her daughter to avoid the classmate that had proven early to be a troublemaker.

But mom’s advice didn’t work once the pair became teammates on the County West soccer pitch that year.

“We started playing soccer together and it’s been history ever since,” Kukuck said.

A dozen years later, the dynamic duo served as two of the key cogs in the Herscher girls soccer machine that churned out a 20-3 record this season, including a 7-0 run through the Illinois Central Eight Conference for the second time in as many years and second sectional title in a row.

Moore tied a school record with 42 goals and set the school record with 31 assists from front line while Kukuck added 35 goals and 30 of her school career-record 65 assists of her own from the midfield, with the pair earning Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year honors.

And while the pair of All-ICE teammates and best friends are done sporting Herscher black and gold together, the two will continue on as teammates when they head to Wright State University in the greater Dayton, Ohio area to play soccer and continue their studies together.

“Since we were little, we always said we were going to play in college together and live together,” Kukuck said. “And now today, our parents are just like, ‘you little brats figured it out.’”

The pair planned their journey together several years ago, and while that road has been filled with several travel and club teams together — including starting their own club 3-on-3 teams like the Kick Chicks, the Storm and Fired Up — there also were some forks in the road where the two played without one another.

The two planned on beginning their high school varsity careers as freshmen in 2019-20, but the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic meant a few practices and a team photo was as far as their first year got.

By the time their sophomore year rolled around, Moore decided to extend her time playing at the club level with Indy Premier in Indiana, where the spring club season overlaps with IHSA girls soccer, in hopes of gaining more college recruiting exposure.

“A lot of [the team] I played club with, so it was super hard to say no,” Moore said. “But I knew to get recruited I had to play at a higher level; I wanted to get recruiting out of the way and then come play.”

Tigers coach Chris Longtin knew that his already-deep squad could be bolstered by Moore, but he also understood her plans for her future.

“She had to think about her future and going after that ... and having a coach say that you should play a bunch won’t help that,” Longtin said. “It would have been nice, but she had to think about her future and you respect that.”

While Moore, who planned on playing with the Tigers as a junior before recovery from a torn meniscus delayed her Herscher debut, was lighting up the club circuit, Kukuck and classmate Hailey King became immediate mainstays for the Tigers, Kukuck in the midfield and King at center back.

The Tigers won the ICE and advanced to at least the sectional finals in all three of those seasons, with Longtin praising Kukuck and King for the spark they provided from the get go, even as King split her time sophomore year between soccer and track and field.

“They definitely changed the level of the game on the field,” Longtin said. “From day one, going at it in practice, to games, they went in with that championship mindset.

“We wanted to win, and have some fun and put the work in and they did that,” he added. “They were huge these past three years.”

With Moore added this season, her impact was immediately felt. She scored six goals in her first three games, including a coming out party with a hat trick that was matched by Kukuck in a 7-0 win over eventual All-City champion Bishop McNamara on March 27.

The Tigers already had the returning Daily Journal Player of the Year, junior forward Katelyn Borschnack, who became the school’s all-time leading scorer this year, alongside the likes of Kukuck and King. The addition of Moore was just the icing on the cake for Longtin, who had an idea of the player he was getting after seeing her in spurts through her first three years.

“I knew she would add a tremendous factor to our game, and when teams start to focus on Elise and Katelyn, and know they have to get around Hailey to get to the goal, the addition of Macey throws a monkey wrench in a lot of those plans,” Longtin said. “Having her added to the team changed a lot of games in our favor.”

Joining a team that already had so much firepower could sometimes provide the opportunity for tension, but for Moore, she was joining a team of friends that wanted to win just as much as she did and didn’t care how it happened.

“A lot of us wanted to win games, and to win games, someone has to put it in the back of the net,” Moore said. “We don’t really care who scores, we just want to get it in the back of the net and win the game.

“We all trusted each other enough to do that.”

The Tigers bowed out in the IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional with a penalty kick loss after a 4-4 tie with Normal University, the eventual state champions. Time may heal all wounds, but the few weeks since that fateful day has yet to lessen the blow.

“I think the sting is still there because we put our hearts into it,” Longtin said. “... The discussion every day wasn’t necessarily about getting to state, but it was in the back of our heads every day and the work we put in showed that.”

The Tiger tandem is now getting ready to leave for Wright State next month. Kukuck compared the area to a larger-scale Bourbonnais, a city feel in the middle of a rural area to test her comfort zones but give her the familiar feel she had growing up on a farm. Moore was more attracted to the city life in downtown Dayton and credited a club coach who played at Wright State for helping provide them some context on what life as a Raider was like.

But there was one factor that both could agree on.

“A lot of the girls were super welcoming,” Moore said. “When I went to visit another school, the girls were kind of like a ‘you’re not going to take my spot,’ sort of thing, but they were super welcoming, so it was easier to transition and know that this is where I want to go.”

While their soccer careers will continue, the pair will be done playing other sports together. Over the years that’s included IESA softball and track and field, with Kukuck a member of Limestone’s first-ever softball team. Kukuck also tried her hand at cross country and played volleyball this season, a sport the pair played together at the club level.

But aside from soccer, the pair will be most remembered for their time on the basketball court together, both at the club level and as three-year starters, alongside King, for the Tigers. Moore became a 1,000 career point member this season and counters Kukuck’s claims of her “100%” being the best girls basketball player in school history by retorting with Tyra Ahrens and Mattie Brown.

Whether it was the hardwood or the soccer field, Moore credited the teammates and friends she had around her for the individual success she had.

“Without my teammates none of this could have happened,” Moore said. “I wouldn’t have scored the points I had or goals I scored without them and everything is devoted to my teammates.

“I couldn’t have done it without them and I love them for it.”

Kukuck will fondly remember the various trophies and titles her and Moore helped win, both at the school and club level, but when she reflects back upon her prep career, her first feeling will always be pride.

“I’m super proud of myself, just for the simple fact of how many titles we won with my name on those teams,” Kukuck said. “But to represent Herscher is heartwarming.”