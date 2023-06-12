Norimatsu returns to Brazil after BBCHS baseball, graduation

Caio Norimatsu wasn’t sure what to expect when he came to Bradley-Bourbonnais for the second semester of the 2022-23 school year.

A Brazilian native with 100% Japanese heritage, Norimatsu did something that would be way too nerve-wracking for almost any high school student to even consider — he spent his last months of high school in a foreign country, where he knew nobody.

But when Norimatsu walked across the stage at the school’s graduation earlier this month, he did so as a full-fledged Boilermaker who will return home with plenty of memories, while also creating plenty for those whom he encountered during his stay at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Norimatsu, a Sao Paolo native whose maternal and paternal grandparents both immigrated to Brazil from Japan, came to the United States as part of the Cultural Academic Student Exchange program, where he was assigned to the host family of John and Casie Hall, the parents of four Bradley-Bourbonnais graduates.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norimatsu had a friend who took part in CASE for a year and suggested his pal try it. With the advice of his family, Norimatsu decided to spend the last semester of his senior year stateside.

“It took maybe three months to decide,” Norimatsu said. “Six months without talking to my family and seeing them, we knew we had FaceTime, but that’s just not the same as having physical touch.

“What helped us make the decision was my friends’ family telling us it was a great experience,” he added. “… My aunt told me it would help me improve my English and it would just be six months.”

After his first semester ended in Sao Paolo — where teachers rotate around classrooms that the students remain in rather than the other way around — Norimatsu came to America, with a brief stay in Elgin until he was assigned to stay with the Hall family.

“My first two weeks were pretty tough,” Norimatsu recalled of the start to his life as a Boiler. “I was scared to talk and have people correct my English, but what helped me a lot was the Hall family.

“They were really nice, helped me talk a lot and made me feel like a true part of the family, and not just like a neighbor or cousin.”

Not long after the semester started, so did offseason baseball workouts that precluded tryouts in late February and early March. While soccer is the usual sport of choice for Brazilians, baseball has always been Norimatsu’s love. He estimates less than 200 people his age play it in the country, but as a member of the 2022 Under-18 World Baseball Cup roster for his native country, baseball was Norimatsu’s way to find his niche at BBCHS.

“After last year, we had everyone returning except for four seniors, so we thought we were pretty close knit,” Boilers baseball coach Brad Schweigert said. “We heard we had a new foreign exchange student coming in that was supposed to be pretty good at baseball, so we just wondered where he would fit in, and he came into our [athletic performance training] program and jumped right in.”

Still learning to make himself more comfortable in social settings, Norimatsu was quickly able to fit into a hungry Boilers baseball program that was eager to improve upon their 8-24 mark in 2022.

“The first few weeks, I was trying to understand how the team worked, who the guys were that influenced the team and helped create that base and make it stable,” Norimatsu said. “I was at home thinking how I could teach them what I know, what my coaches told me that I think is worthy.

“When I came here they said they had only had [eight] wins last year, but when I saw them throw in the bullpen and hitting, I knew they weren’t bad, but I didn’t know how the other schools were,” he added. “So I was just trying to see how I could help them not just become a better baseball player, but a better person.”

He had a pair of hits as the team’s DH in the seven-spot in the lineup in the team’s 12-1 win to open the season against Herscher, but by the end of the season Norimatsu had batted all over the lineup and played all over the field. He led the team with 27 hits, was second with with 21 runs and second with a .342 batting average amongst all Boilers that had 50 plate appearances.

“He gave us a lot of depth,” Schweigert said of Norimatsu. “We have a lot of two-way guys that pitch and play the field, so depending on who was pitching, we needed people to fill those roles … he also has the best bat on the team, as far as approach, and always just stays within himself and that’s what makes him special as a player.

“He doesn’t get outside of that, which is an American way of playing, trying to do too much and put pressure on yourself,” Schweigert continued. “We had to get him in the lineup all the time.”

Norimatsu said it was an early-season 5-2 loss to Lincoln-Way East when he realized the Boilers, who finished the season 17-12, would be much better than they were a year ago, which was further cemented by a 5-3 win over Lockport in April.

But perhaps his biggest Boiler baseball memory will be helping the team to the All-City championship with wins over Bishop McNamara and Kankakee. In that McNamara game, it was Norimatsu’s go-ahead RBI single that broke a 2-2 tie in the ninth inning, a game the Boilers eventually won 6-2.

“Of course, the win against Mac, that was really important for them, and Kankakee as well,” Norimatsu said. “I know they’re important because they’re close schools, kids you see often, and can look back and say ‘hey, remember that game?’”

Schweigert will never forget that go-ahead hit either, nor will he forget the team’s “Caio” chant whenever he stepped to the plate. But perhaps what he’ll remember most is the teammate Norimatsu was.

“You could tell he was teaching these guys how to play and not care about the numbers or showcases, but just being a better teammate,” Schweigert said. “People just gravitated towards him, and especially considering the language barrier, it was pretty amazing to see how the guys took to him right away, because he did have a lot to teach us.”

And the Boilers had plenty to teach Norimatsu too, including wiping away his preconceived notions of high school in America.

“My vision of American people was the people I saw in the movies, in Hollywood,” Norimatsu said. “I told the players my vision of them was the ‘High School Musical’ movies and it’s not the same.

“In the movies you see people bully each other and it’s not like that,” he added. “There aren’t just those groups of just the baseball players, only the football team talks to the football team.”

Norimatsu will savor the last few days with the Hall family and his new-found friends before he returns to Brazil Wednesday. He would have stayed longer, but his travel baseball team, primarily comprised of other players with Japanese heritages in a country that has the most Japanese immigrants, has games to play.

But when his plane touches back down in Sao Paolo, Norimatsu won’t just be bringing back a high school diploma, better English and a newly-discovered love for Cane’s, Chipotle and New York City Deli.

He’ll also bring back memories to last a lifetime.

“I will always remember my six months here, no matter what happens in my life,” Norimatsu said. “I will remember the good moments, and the bad ones, I will learn from them.

“The friends I made here, the lessons I took, there are some things you have to remember, but there are also some things you have to leave,” he continued. “And that’s why I came here, to get all the experience that I can, and not just forget it after one or two years.”