Action continues at Kankakee County Speedway

The Kankakee County Speedway continued its 2023 action during the weekend for the Bill Davis Memorial 50-lap DIRTcar Modified Special on Friday evening. Winners were crowned in six different events during the weekend, including the UMP Modified Bill Davis Memorial race. The top five finishers for each race are listed below. For more information and a full list of results head to www.kankakeecountyspeedway.com/schedule.

<strong>UMP Pro Late Models</strong>

1. Ben Kirchner

2. Austin McCarty

3. Matt Hammond

4. Chase Osterhoff

5. Dan Kuhn

<strong>UMP Modifieds 50-lap Bill Davis Memorial</strong>

1. Mike McKinney

2. Frank Marshall

3. Steven Brooks

4. Allen Weisser

5. Travis Kohler

<strong>UMP Stock Cars</strong>

1. Jerrad Krick

2. Don Hilleary

3. Cody Clubb

4. Kyle Anderson

5. Megan Erwin

<strong>UMP Factory Stocks</strong>

1. Lee Joseph Hall

2. Nathan Arterberry

3. Trevor Bitterling

4. Mike Reitz

5. Hayden Lomax

<strong>UMP Pro Modifieds</strong>

1. Deece Schwartz

2. Ryan Kohler

3. Curtis Caldwell

4. Scott McDonald

5. Pete Argianas

<strong>UMP Sport Compacts</strong>

1. Jimmy Dutlinger

2. Evan Eckhoff

3. Matthew Balthazor

4. Dale Kohler

5. Matt Radtke