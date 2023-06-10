COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ONU welcomes back Conway as interim head football coach

It’s been nearly 25 years since Olivet Nazarene University athletic director Mike Conway last stepped on Ward Field as the head coach of the Tigers’ football program. Long before he led the athletic department at ONU, Conway was rock solid in a four-year stint as the football coach from 1996-99, which included helping lead the program to its only NAIA Playoff National Championship appearance in 1998 against Azusa Pacific University.

And following that lengthy hiatus from the field, Conway is now set to return as the acting interim head coach after ONU recently announced that the veteran coach will replace Eric Hehman, who resigned last May after seven years as the head coach.

“At no time did I really ever feel [I would] become the head coach again and so this definitely wasn’t apart of the original plan,” Conway said. “...I wouldn’t have come back to this place three times — head coach (1996-99), athletic director (2020-present), head coach (2023-present) — like this unless it meant the world to me...so me stepping in to do this, although this wasn’t the plan, it’s what I feel like I’m led to do even thought I didn’t ask to do it.

“...I’m not going to say it was a calling because the timing was really difficult, but to me it was something I felt I was led to do,” he added. “God opened the door and I’ve always felt when God opens a door, you go threw them, and it might even be uncomfortable, but I’m energized by it.”

After multiple conversations with ONU’s Vice President of Student Development, Dr. Jason Stephens, Conway accepted the idea to return to the gridiron due to the lateness of a potential new hire and his ability to bring stability to the program, given he has a plethora experience coaching college football for over 38 years at all levels.

Not to mention he is also more than familiar with the players and displayed the ability to care for them and serve them spiritually through his time serving as the school’s athletic director since 2020.

With Conway’s interim status as the new head coach beyond this upcoming fall still unknown, there are no immediate plans for him to remain as the team’s head coach beyond the 2023 season. Instead, the former All-American offensive lineman and 1983 ONU graduate plans to take things one game at a time.

“I want to live in the present right now and the way the vice president Jason [Stephens] proposed it, is that let’s just give all we got to these kids in this fall and then see where it lands from there,” Conway said. “So that’s the way I’m going to look at it — one season at a time, and honestly, as a coach, we have to look at it one game as a time.”

Even with Conway’s status of coaching beyond this upcoming season in question the current Tigers players have shown utmost excitement for his return at the helm, especially returning senior starting quarterback Cameron Crouch, who completed 128-of-272 pass attempts for 1,957 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and only 8 interceptions last season.

“I’d say from the first team meeting the message was clear, that he wanted this and that he’s ready to step back into a role like this,” Crouch said. “He really instilled that he’s going to bring heart and discipline to this team and I think the guys from the first team meeting were moved and they are all really excited because he’s going to be easy to play for.

“…I know a lot of the guys that I’ve talked to are really excited for him to take the program to the next level.”

Even with the added responsibilities as the school’s interim head football coach Conway will still hold his position as the university’s director of athletics. During the fall, he will step away from the day-to-day operations, leaving Justin Glenn, ONU’s associate AD and director of compliance, to fill the void until the end of the football season when Conway can resume full responsibilities as the athletic director.

“Justin Glenn has been amazing as my associate athletic director, and so he’s been invaluable for me,” Conway said of his ability to make a smooth transition. “We are thankful that’s he’s a guy who can step in and know the coaches and know the process of everything.

Conway’s homecoming to Ward Field will mark his second stint as head coach of the ONU football program after culminating a 31-14 record between 1996-99, where he led the Tigers to an MSFA Co-Championship in 1999 and was named the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Coach of the Year in 1998 after taking the program to their only NAIA Playoff National Championship game appearance.

With Conway’s exceptional success leading the program over two decades ago many fans and players may have the expectation for him to replicate that same success he had all those years ago. However, he’s stated that’s not his main focus. Instead, Conway is concentrated about building his team members into good men beyond the football field.

“We are going to have fun coaching and playing football, but we are going to make sure it’s in perspective,” Conway said. “Football is kept in perspective, but it’s not more important than God and family.”

Having last been a head coach for North Park University in Chicago, where he guided the Vikings to more conference wins in his six-year run than the program accumulated in the previous 30 years, Conway is most excited about being able to teach and lead a strong group of men in his new role, which has also given him a new sense of energy.

“I would say without a doubt it’s about the kids,” Conway said. “I spent about a day and a half calling every single kid in the program and every recruit, and the response of the kids having such positive attitudes and excitement has been energizing for me.”