Ward, Pashos hosting football camps at McNamara

After former NFL linebacker and Bishop McNamara standout Tyjuan Hagler helped unofficially kick off the summer with his annual free football and cheerleading camp last week, McNamara will host two more football camps with professional leadership this summer.

Jonathan Ward, a Kankakee native and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate, will return for his fourth annual Skills Camp and Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 24. The free youth football camp will be held at Bishop McNamara, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The family fun day will be held at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, from 2-7 p.m.

Ward is preparing for his fourth season in the NFL this fall. He spent his first two full seasons and part of last season with the Arizona Cardinals before briefly joining the New York Jets and eventually the Tennessee Titans, where he will continue his career as a running back and special teamer this fall.

For more information and to register, visit <a href="http://bit.ly/3J5CGx9" target="_blank">bit.ly/3J5CGx9</a>.

In July, former NFL offensive tackle and current McNamara assistant coach Tony Pashos will hold an offensive and defensive linemen camp for sixth-eighth graders July 17-20 at McNamara. The camp will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. each day. The fee is $45 and includes a camp shirt.

For more information and to register, visit <a href="http://bishopmcnamara.8to18.com/dashboard/catalog" target="_blank">bishopmcnamara.8to18.com/dashboard/catalog</a>.