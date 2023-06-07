Area involved in three of four IBCA All-Star games

The high school basketball season may have ended three months ago, but for four local graduating student-athletes, there will be one more opportunity to lace up the sneakers as a high school hooper.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games will be held at Pontiac High School Saturday. There will be four games played — Class 1A/2A girls, Class 1A/2A boys, Class 3A/4A girls and Class 3A/4A boys — will begin at 11 a.m., with each game set to tip off two hours after one another.

In the 1A/2A girls game, Peotone’s Mady Kibelkis and Grant Park’s Delaney Panozzo, future teammates at St. Xavier University in Chicago, will play for the north team. In the 1A/2A boys game, Bishop McNamara’s Jaxson Provost and Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson will represent the north. In the 3A/4A boys game, Kankakee head coach Chris Pickett will serve as an assistant coach for longtime Simeon head coach Robert Smith, who retired after last season and will coach his final high school game Saturday afternoon.

Admission is $5. For more information, contact IBCA executive director Jim Tracy at 708-822-8072.