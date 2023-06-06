SOFTBALL: Boilers' best-ever season ends in super-sectionals

BLOOMINGTON — Powered by a lineup that pushed across double-digit runs 11 times this season and saw three players — Libby Spaulding, Ellie Haggard and Natalie Johnson — hit at least 10 home runs, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team has displayed quite a knack for putting gargantuan scoring numbers up this season.

But when the Boilermakers met Yorkville in Monday’s IHSA Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan University at Inspiration Field in Bloomington, they knew it was going to be a battle of premier pitching — Spaulding and the Foxes’ Madi Reeves.

Spaulding dazzled as usual, tossing her 13th complete game this season in which she allowed two or less earned runs, but it was Reeves’ three-hit, 16-strikeout shutout and the Foxes (35-2) who took a 2-0 victory and a spot in this weekend’s Class 4A State Finals.

Bradley-Bourbonnais ended its best season in school history with a 28-6 record after making its first super-sectional in program history.

“With our offense, we never feel out of it[ two runs is a swing of the bat and we had moments today to just that, it just didn’t go our way today,” Boilers coach Haylee Beck said. “We have a really good offense, there will just be some days where the pitcher is better on that day, and that’s what happened today.

“We played really good ball today, she was just better in the circle today than we were in the box, and that happens.”

Reeves was perfect through the first 3 2/3 innings, before Ellie Haggard’s two-out single in the fourth was the first Boilers baserunner. But as was the case with Natalie Johnson’s fifth-inning single to left and Kiersten Martin’s bunt single in the sixth, Reeves was able to keep the Boiler bats at bay and the runs off the board, needing just the first-inning Sara Ebner RBI single she got as run support, let alone the Sam Davidowski RBI single that came in the third, both of which scored leadoff hitter Mackenzie Sweeney.

But by and large, Spaulding held her own in the pitching battle that drew eyes from all over the state, as well as fans who had flocked over from the super-sectional baseball games that were also going on at Illinois Wesleyan after whispers of the battle brewing on the softball diamond made their way over.

The junior lefty allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits, four walks and four strikeouts in her complete game.

“That’s the mindset Libby has; she’s gonna go when it’s hard, and when her back’s against the wall she’s going to be at her best,” Beck said of the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division Player of the Year. “I’m excited that I have her for one more year.”

While Monday’s loss put an end to the Boilers’ season, that end came after the team had the best season a Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team has ever had. The Boilers won their third-straight All-City championship on their way to a 28-6 mark, a second-place finish in the SouthWest Suburban Conference, where Spaulding, Haggard, Johnson and Bella Pusateri were named all-conference members.

Most importantly, they brought the school its first softball sectional plaque in program history.

“That’s kudos to our kids,” Beck said. “I think that for me, it’s so important that the kids truly understand what this means, and I don’t think they will until they go off and do other things, and look back like, ‘we really did that.’

“There are so many young girls that want to be Boilermakers now and the thing I really tried to preach to them postgame, is that whatever they do in life, I hope they leave it better than they found it, and our kids did that.”

Johnson was a freshman when she earned the starting catching job in the offseason in 2020, before that year was taken away due to COVID-19. She kept the backstop spot for the past three years, forming one of the best batteries in the state with Spaulding.

“If you would have told 14 year-old me, who was being put on varsity as a freshman, that my last game would be the super-sectional championship, I probably would have never believed you,” Johnson said. “… I think it taught me that anything is possible, you just have to put forth a little effort and stay true to yourself.”

Johnson is one of seven seniors who played their final game with the Boilers Monday, along with Martin, Liberty Rivard, Maya Proctor, Evie Lamie, Kylie Rose and Mallory Ninis. For Martin, not only did the Boilers prove to the state that they’ve become one of the top programs in the state, but also to themselves.

“When I came into varsity as a junior, I honestly didn’t expect us to be this good, and we proved ourselves,” Martin said. “Even though we lost, we’ve done a lot and I’m proud of us.”

Those seven seniors will move on now, and some, like Johnson, who will move on to Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., will continue their softball careers, while some are now done playing competitive softball.

But all of them made a lasting mark on Bradley-Bourbonnais softball.

“I hope I left something important in the uprising,” Johnson said. “I hope I added something to keep them going and that they can think back on me as a person they’re fond of, wanted to be inspired by or wanted to be around.

“Being a part of this was such a fun experience.”