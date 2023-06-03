SOFTBALL: Beecher takes second at state; Rockridge three-peats

PEORIA — The last time the Beecher softball program made its way down to the IHSA Class 2A State Finals in 2019, it had to defeat Rockridge, the team that toppled the Bobcats in the 2018 title game, in the semifinals, something the Bobcats successfully did before claiming the 2019 title.

In the Bobcats’ first trip back to the championship since 2019 on Saturday, it was defending two-time state champion Rockridge who stripped Beecher’s chances of winning the program’s fifth state championship.

The Rockets scored three first-inning runs to help pave their way to a state three-peat with a 7-1 victory.

“I think they were one of the best teams we saw all year,” Bobcats coach Kevin Hayhurst said. “They’re solid defensively, solid one through nine in the batting order and just really tough to go against.

“And it should be that way; they’re the three-peat champions.”

The Bobcats got a leadoff single from Ava Lorenzatti before her courtesy runner, Liliana Irwin, beat a throw to second on Kylie Cook’s bunt attempt to put the first two Beecher hitters on in the top of the first.

For a hare of a second, the Bobcats looked to have at least loaded the bases when Elena Kvasnicka rocketed Rockets’ pitcher Kendra Lewis’ offering back up the middle, but an ever-present Lewis snagged the liner and doubled off Irwin before inducing an Abby Sippel groundout to get out of the early jam.

After a Kori Needham RBI triple got the Rockets immediately on the board in the bottom of the first, Taylor Dietrich placed a seeing-eye hit that became an RBI double after a tricky bounce. After Dietrich stole third, Cierra Bush’s bloop pop-up forced Sippel to extend backwards just beyond second base for a rare RBI sacrifice pop-out to make it a 3-0 game after the first.

An inning after stranding the loaded bases, the Bobcats eventually got on the board when Makenzie Johnson brought Kendall Kasput home on an RBI triple in the fourth, but the Rockets rebounded with twin two-run fourth and fifth frames.

“Bad bounces — sometimes things like that happen,” Hayhurst said. “I thought we hit the ball better than they did for a lot of the game but had nothing to show for it.

“We left some runners on base; they made some nice plays, and that’s just the way it goes in a one-game situation.”

Rockets coach Ryan Nelson, who called Hayhurst one of his coaching idols and hopes to see the Bobcats in a rematch, knew building an early lead was crucial against a Beecher team that prides itself on building early leads of their own before leaning on pitching and defense. And perhaps it was more important when they responded in the fourth with Morgan Hofer’s two-run double.

“That first inning was big, and when they scored one in the fourth, for us to score two was even bigger,” Nelson said. “With Kendra spinning shutdown innings, we were happy with where we were at.”

Lewis, who pitched all 11 innings of the team’s 2022 5-4 title win against Freeburg, got better as the game went on, retiring six consecutive Bobcats between the fourth and sixth innings and nine of 10 batters between the fourth and seventh innings.

“She’s a super determined kid, and the more the game goes on the more she learns about the batters and how to attack the batters,” Nelson said. “She’s a pretty cerebral kid and knows how to pitch.”

It’s the third straight championship for the Rockets, who have now combined with Beecher to win the past six IHSA Class 2A titles. (Editor’s note: There was no 2020 state championship because of COVID-19).

“Two good programs that produce a lot of good pitchers, defenders and offensive players,” Hayhurst said of the perennial contenders. “Being able to hit good pitchers is tough to do sometimes, and I think both teams did that.”

The Bobcats ended the season with a 36-5 record. The championship game result is the Bobcats’ second second-place finish in program history. They’ve made seven trips to state, including four first-place finishes, all in Hayhurst’s 21 years in the dugout.

The team knows that the season will eventually be looked back upon fondly, but the runner-up medals didn’t do much to stop the tears and somber half-smiles that filled the Bobcats’ faces in the immediate aftermath, especially for the four seniors who took the field together for the last time Saturday.

“On a scale of 1-10, it broke my scale,” senior left fielder Kamryn Kuntz said of the pain she felt. “It hurts a lot because [my teammates] all my best friends.”

For Sippel, the team’s senior second baseman, Saturday brought the end of an era for not just herself, but her family. Her older sister, Kaylie, graduated in 2020 and was on a pair of state title teams, with both sisters playing while their father, Todd Sippel, served as an assistant coach.

“From my perspective, the most painful part is that it’s the last time my dad will ever coach me, and it’s really hard leaving this group of girls,” Sippel said. “... My freshman year obviously got cut close with my sister, but having my dad there, both as my coach and dad, has been an experience unlike any other.

“I know most people can’t say they had the experience I had, so it’s a really nice thing to be able to look back on.”

But at the end of the day, this year’s Beecher team brought the program back to its seventh state trip and sixth appearance in a championship game, breaking a three-year and two-tournament stateless skid that followed three straight appearances from 2016-2018.

“I’m just so proud of all of us, especially the seniors,” Cook, the team’s senior third baseman, said. “It was our first time, and I was so happy to go with them.

“We did amazing and there’s no pain, only happiness.”

All four graduating seniors will continue their softball careers in college — Cook and Sippel at St. Francis University in Joliet, Koontz at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights and Kasput at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa. But as they move on, the foursome will have their eyes peeled on their alma mater, where another wave of IESA State champions will join a team that will return six starters.

“They’re a really great team for the next three years, and the incoming kids from the junior high, it will be fun watching them when I come back from college,” Kasput said.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lorenzatti, Kasput and Johnson had two hits apiece, with Kasput scoring the lone run and Johnson recording the lone RBI. Lorenzatti allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and seven strikeouts in a complete game.

Lewis allowed an earned run on six hits and five strikeouts in a complete game. Payton Brown, the all-time IHSA single-season home run leader with 28 homers this season, had a pair of hits and scored. Needham tripled, doubled, drove in a pair and scored twice. Morgan Hofer had a two-run double.