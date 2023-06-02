SOFTBALL: BBCHS gets revenge on Edwardsville to help earn first sectional title in program history

NORMAL — All season, Bradley-Bourbonnais softball’s primary focus was getting back to a sectional championship with the hopes of going up against Edwardsville, the team that handed the Boilermakers a 10-0 defeat in last year’s sectional title round.

With the mindset to return the favor and starting pitcher Libby Spaulding’s brilliance on the mound, Bradley-Bourbonnais managed to get its revenge and capture a 6-3 victory against the Tigers in this year’s rematch during Friday’s IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional championship, giving the program its first-ever sectional championship in the process.

“We’ve talked about this postseason being one that’s about second chances,” Boilermakers head coach Haylee Beck said. “... Our mindset this year was being focused on this [a sectional championship]; we had bigger goals than just winning a regional championship ... and so we wanted this one, and we wanted it against Edwardsville.

“We didn’t want the easier route against somebody who may have snuck in, we wanted the team that sent us home last year because we wanted to prove that we worked hard all year, and we were ready to beat them.”

As much as every Boilermaker wanted to prove that last year’s shutout loss was an anomaly, perhaps no team member believed that more than starting ace Spaulding, who had to leave last year’s game early with an injury.

In the rematch, this time fully healthy throughout, Spaulding tossed all seven innings, giving up nine hits, five walks, three earned runs with six strikeouts to help become the first Bradley-Bourbonnais pitcher to earn a sectional title win on the rubber.

“I was really motivated, and I felt like I was throwing my hardest, hitting my spots,” Spaulding said. “It was an emotional game for me, and I felt like I really wanted to get the job done, and so it was really exciting to accomplish that.”

Both teams came out swinging and that was evident throughout the first inning, as both teams combined for seven of the game’s nine total runs.

Following back-to-back pop-outs by Bella Pusateri and Kiersten Martin to open the first, the Boilermakers went on to plate four runs, all with two outs. After Ellie Haggard opened the heart of the order with a drawn walk, Spaulding barreled an RBI double to left field to put her team up 1-0. On the very next pitch, Natalie Johnson crushed a two-run bomb over the left field fence to extend the lead to 3-0 before Liberty Rivard recorded an RBI single two batters laters following a double by Suttyn Hop.

“Haggard came and told me the first pitch is right down the middle,” Johnson said. “I came into this game saying I won’t swing at the first pitch because it hasn’t been working for me, but then I decided to change my mindset, and it happened to work.”

Just as quickly as Bradley-Bourbonnais put up a four-spot Edwardsville managed to counter with a three-run first-inning of its own, thanks to a steal of home and two RBI singles by Riley Nelson and Grace Blakemore.

“Edwardsville did a great job,” Beck said. “They came back and got three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and they competed with every single out of every single inning.

“I’m just really proud of my kids on how they kept their heads up and didn’t let one or two little mistakes implode. ... We were able to settle down and just relax, and that’s just what experience, heart and the will to win will do for you.”

The Boilermakers managed to add to their lead in the top of the third after Haggard smacked a triple down the right field line and later scored on a sacrifice flyout by Spaulding before adding the game’s final run in the sixth off an RBI groundout by Ella Perkins, which was sparked by back-to-back leadoff singles by Johnson and Hop to open the inning.

Spaulding closed things out in the seventh by recording three straight outs after surrendering a leadoff single to Jillian Lane and a walk to Marley Fox to help finish the job with a 6-3 victory.

The ability to not allow a run despite having two runners on base was something the junior southpaw did routinely during the game. Between the second and sixth innings, Spaulding got out of jams in the second and third innings after leadoff doubles as well as getting out of two more jams with runners on first and second in the fourth and sixth innings.

“I just always have the mindset of staying calm because I know my teammates can back me up in the field,” Spaulding said of her ability to stay poised with runners on base. “Multiple times there was a double off the bat, but I knew I could figure out somehow that we could do it and get at least two outs before getting out the last one by focusing one step at a time.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Johnson went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a run scored to help lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Spaulding added two RBIs, one double, one run scored and claimed the win in the circle. Hop went 3-for-3 with a run scored. Pusateri, Martin and Haggard had one hit apiece and Rivard chipped in an RBI single.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (28-5) will face Yorkville in the IHSA Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan University Super-Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Monday.