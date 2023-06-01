SOFTBALL: Beecher's senior class soaking in the moment of first-ever state title run together

Being able to earn the opportunity to compete down at the state tournament is always memorable, but it’s even more unforgettable when one does it with a longtime friend group.

That’s the experience Beecher’s senior class — Abby Sippel, Kylie Cook, Kamryn Koontz and Kendall Kasput — is currently having on their run to the IHSA Class 2A Softball State Finals this weekend. The ending stage will provide a platform for the quartet to soak up their final days of softball, something the four have together for several years, at the sport’s highest prep stage.

“We’ve been playing together ever since I can remember,” Koontz said. “All of us have lived in Beecher basically our entire lives, and so we’ve been playing together since through [recreation leagues] from ages 6 to 10 and then in junior high and high school.

“They’re all my best friends.”

Four years ago, the foursome was robbed of the chance to help the Bobcats try and defend their 2019 IHSA Class 2A state championship as freshmen when COVID-19 took over the nation and forced the IHSA to cancel the state series for all spring sports in 2020.

Then as sophomores they fell in the sectional semifinals to the eventual Class 2A state runner ups, Joliet Catholic, before being upset by Coal City in last year’s regional championship round. Only the 2013 class went through four years of Beecher softball without winning a sectional, joined by the 2012 class as the only two that never went to state during coach Kevin Hayhurst’s 21 years at the helm.

Three years into their high school careers without ever making a sectional championship appearance it begged the question of whether or not they would ever have the chance to compete for a state title together during their high school careers.

With the help of their own talents and strong leadership, along the likes of an elite freshmen class led by pitchers Ava Lorenzatti and Taylor Norkus and position players such as Makenzie Johnson and Elena Kvasnicka, the foursome has now turned their last dance together into one that can potentially allow them to forgo their three-year stretch of hardships as they prepare to compete in their first-ever IHSA Class 2A State semifinals together this Friday.

“It’s definitely just a bittersweet moment, because obviously we did lose out on our freshmen year and we had kind of a shortened sophomore year and then things didn’t go as we wanted last season as juniors,” Sippel said. “So I think this being our final year going out the way we are is just bittersweet.”

The chance for the foursome to replicate what only a handful of former Beecher teams have done under Hayhurst, who’s won four state championships out of six state series appearances since taking over the reins in 2002-03, is something this group believes is more than achievable, given the depth of talent up and down the roster as well as a new sense of togetherness that was lacking over the past two seasons.

“The difference that I see majorly this season is that we are all just really close,” Kasput said. “... We are all able to enjoys one’s company and play as a team, and so it’s definitely showing up on the field.”

The four seniors will look to fulfill their dreams of bringing back the program’s fifth state championship beginning this Friday at 3 p.m. with a state semifinal matchup against Johnston City at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

“Being the only class that has not experienced a state tournament, whether that be a state tournament in junior high or in high school, it’s given us a goal for the end of the year, because all the other girls they do know what state is, but we’ve just never experienced it,” Sippel said of her and other senior teammates motivation this season. “So I think it just gives us so much more drive and passion to get there.”

Now that they’ve reached the Final Four the Bobcat players couldn’t help but note that they couldn’t have done it without the overwhelming support from the Beecher community throughout their entire postseason run.

“The Beecher community has been extremely supportive throughout our run, and it’s been awesome because you really do need that,” Cook said. “You need the support from tons of people, which, for me, when I go to the games and see a bunch of people supporting me, it makes me do better too.