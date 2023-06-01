Kankakee River Valley NWTF banquet set for June 15

Daily Journal staff report

Food, fun, fellowship and fundraising are set as the main events at the annual Hunting Heritage banquet, hosted by the Kankakee River Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) on June 15 at the X-Line Sportsman’s Club, 4800 E. Exline Club Road, in Kankakee.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Arrive early for a social hour before the banquet begins. Families can play games and enter raffles to win guns and other prizes. There also will be a silent and live auction for framed art, guns, collectibles, home furnishings, outdoor equipment and more. Purchase your ticket online at events.nwtf.org/1301110-2023/tickets, or call Freddie Dudek 630-337-7806 in advance to reserve your tickets before the event.

Tickets to the Kankakee River Valley NWTF banquet cost $75 for couples or $55 for singles. All ticket prices include admission, dinner and a single one-year NWTF membership.

For $265, banquet attendees can become Sponsor Members and receive the 2023 NWTF sponsor cap and pin, plus a one-year subscription to Turkey Call magazine. Couples’ sponsor tickets cost $275.

For information about the Kankakee River Valley NWTF Banquet, call Freddie Dudek at 630-337-7806. For more information about the NWTF, go to nwtf.org.