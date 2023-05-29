SOFTBALL: Lorenzatti's one-hitter sends Beecher to first state appearance since 2019 title

LISLE — Four years wasn’t all that long ago, but the past four years couldn’t have been much longer. There was a global pandemic, an entire presidential election and the loss of popular American music originality to the gripping claws of Tik Tok and its trendy tunes.

But perhaps what’s made the past four years feel the longest in Beecher was the softball program’s state drought, as the Bobcats entered 2023 with their last appearance downstate — winning the 2019 IHSA Class 2A State championship — preceding the pandemic’s starting point, as well as the series’ location change to Peoria’s Lousiville Slugger Complex.

That changed Monday, however, as freshman pitcher Ava Lorenzatti one-hit Montini in the IHSA Class 2A Benedictine Super-Sectional, and Kamryn Koontz — one of four Beecher seniors looking for her first trip downstate — led the Bobcats offense with two hits, a run and an RBI in a 4-0 Bobcats victory that secured their spot in this weekend’s IHSA Class 2A State Finals.

Amidst a celebration four years in the making, the well-spoken Koontz let the emotions fly as freely as her thoughts when reflecting upon the four years that led up to Monday.

“It’s kind of surreal still. I’m still a little emotional about it,” Koontz said before taking an emotional pause. “Our freshmen year got taken away from us and that year would have been such a good year for us, but going to state as a senior is such a special accomplishment.

“I’m so proud of us. We deserve it, and we’ve worked so hard.”

Lorenzatti hit Taylor Utrata to open the game and saw runners reach the corners on a walk and error in the third but didn’t allow a hit until Erin Grimsley put runners on first and second with two outs in the fourth.

That was the one and only hit Lorenzatti let up and was also the last time she allowed a Bronco to reach scoring position. She piled up 14 strikeouts, and allowed a hit, three walks and a hit batter in her shutout performance.

Bobcats catcher Emma Tiltges knows not many hitters can catch up to Lorenzatti’s missile of a riseball and that her and the pitching and coaching staffs are in constant communication on how to attack the opposing lineup.

“Her riseball is amazing; it always jumps and people always swing at it, and no one can get to it,” Tiltges said. “Her speed is better than the average pitcher; she’s just better than average in every aspect.

“... We take note of what each batter does, what they swing at or don’t, what kind of swing they have,” Tiltges added. “Every pitch is strategized.”

By the time the Broncos had a hit, the Bobcats had scored all four of their runs. After Abby Sippel and Koontz opened the second inning with back-to-back infield hits, Ava Olson slapped a single to center that brought Sippel home, with Koontz coming home as well and Olson finding her way on third after an error.

Tayiah Scanlan reached base on an error two batters later that also brought Olson home to make it 3-0 through three. Koontz brought Kylie Cook home an inning later on an RBI single to give the Bobcats their fourth and final run.

Seniors combined for three of the Bobcats four runs, with Koontz, Sippel and Cook all scoring runs. Joined by Kendall Kasput as the team’s four seniors, head coach Kevin Hayhurst, who has won all four state titles and taken the program to all seven of their state appearances, knows how special Monday was for them.

“It’s something they’ll always remember,” Hayhurst said. “The kids come back all the time, and these are memories they’ll keep for a lifetime.”

While the quartet of seniors have served as Beecher’s heart and soul, the team has seen a heavy helping of talent from the freshmen level rise to the occasion to join the team’s returning players. Lorenzatti highlights a group of seven freshmen on the varsity roster, including five everyday starters and Norkus, the team’s second pitcher.

Just like Koontz and her classmates have taught the younger players the ropes, the seniors have been able to learn from their younger peers and developed their competitive edge.

“The younger kids came in here knowing there were a lot of them and it’s very competitive,” Koontz said. “They understood their time will come, but a lot of them came in clutch. ... They all have so much to bring, and we all just work really well together.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats will take on Johnston City at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria in the IHSA Class 2A State Semifinals. If the Bobcats win, they will play in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, preceded by the third-place game at 1 p.m.