BASEBALL: Milford's historic season comes to a close in super-sectionals

Making history and then being able to follow that up with even more history isn’t always an easy thing to do despite being focused on the task at hand.

Having to follow up a historic performance with another only gets more difficult, and that’s what Milford unfortunately found out during its 3-2 defeat to Henry-Senachwine in Monday’s IHSA Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan University Super-Sectional.

“I don’t know that going for more history played too much of a part because we kind take things one game at a time,” Bearcat head coach Greg Dewerff said. “... Today, we hit the ball hard, but we just hit it right at them a lot. ... We just came up a little bit short today, that’s all.”

Milford wound up out-hitting the Mallards 6-5 and got brilliant pitching performances from starter Payton Harwood and reliever Adin Portwood, who combined to give up five hits, three walks, one hit batter and three unearned runs.

“They did great today,” Dewerff said. “They pounded the strike zone, kept Henry-Senachwine off-balanced and induced a lot of weak contact.”

The key difference in the game was two defensive errors in the top of the third inning, which led to Henry-Senachwine taking a 3-0 lead off an error, RBI walk and sacrifice flyout.

Even with the miscues in the field, the Bearcats managed to limit the damage to three runs, thanks to an amazing catch by Portwood stretching out to his right in left-center field for the third out, which kept two more runs off the board.

“That three-run [third] inning, we just kind of made some mistakes, and it led to a crooked number,” Dewerff said. “... We gave up three runs, and we prevented them from getting more, but sometimes, that’s all it takes is one big inning.”

With Portwood keeping his squad in the thick of things, giving up one hit between the fifth and sixth innings on the bump in relief of Harwood, Milford was able to get things cooking in the bottom of the sixth after a leadoff walk to Sawyer Laffoon and Owen Halpin reaching all the way to second on an error by the Mallards right fielder.

With runners on second and third, Chase Clutteur executed a squeeze bunt to cut the deficit to 3-1 before Harwood struck out for the innings’ second out. Carson Shields got another run back after recording an RBI single to left field to make it a one-run game going into the seventh.

“We strung together some hits and got some guys on,” Dewerff said of his team’s sixth inning. “... We were very much back into the ball game being down one run.”

As close as they were to potentially earning a come-from-behind victory in the bottom of the seventh, Milford’s season was put to rest after Max Cook was the only one able to reach first with a two-out single before Laffoon flew out for the game’s final out.

With the super-sectional loss, the Bearcats concluded the season 17-12-1 overall while making its deepest postseason run that resulted in their first-ever sectional title in program history.

They challenged themselves during the season with games against much larger opponents such as Bradley-Bourbonnais, Champaign Central and Bishop McNamara, defeating the latter, to prepare themselves for the postseason run they eventually went on.

“Our season was not some beautiful storybook by any means ...” Dewerff said. “It was pretty up and down all year, and a lot of that can be a reflection of our tough schedule that was put in place by design.

“We wanted to be battle-tested and I think in the last week that paid off — we didn’t let a lot of stuff get to us, and we just kept playing baseball because we’ve played a lot of good teams before, and so it was nothing new,” he added. “... My guys answered the call and did something that no Bearcat baseball player has even done before [winning a sectional championship], and so we are extremely proud of them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Shields went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI to pace the Bearcats’ offense. Cook, Portwood and Gavin Schunke added one single apiece. Clutteur chipped in an RBI, and Laffoon had two drawn walks and a run scored.

Harwood suffered the loss on the mound, allowing four hits, two walks and three unearned runs with two strikeouts in four innings of work. Portwood tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief action, giving up one hit and one walk. Shields pitched 1/3 innings without surrendering a hit or walk.