BASEBALL: Boilers bow out of regionals in wrong side of narrow pitcher's duel

MINOOKA — Had Cody Freitas' effort on the mound in Bradley-Bourbonnais' IHSA Class 4A Minooka Regional semifinal against Minooka been the standard across their 28 regular season games this season — a four-hit complete game with one earned run — the Boilers would have won 24 of those games.

But unfortunately for the Boilermakers, Thursday was one of the rare days where a one-run complete game resulted in a loss, as Minooka starter Ryan Anderson tossed a two-hit shutout of his own to give the hosts a 1-0 victory and a spot in Saturday's regional championship.

The Boilers saw their season end with a 17-12 record and a combination of respect for Anderson's brilliance and shock that a poetic performance from Freitas, whose only run allowed on the day came on a third-inning wild pitch, was spoiled.

"Anderson was pretty darn good and definitely had his slider working today," Boilers coach Brad Schweigert said. "Losing 1-0 in a game where we competed our butts off, where Cody pitched phenomenally on the mound aside from one [pitch], it’s just tough."

Cal Darling's infield hit in the third inning was the second time the Boilers got a baserunner on, after Tyler Wilson drew a first-inning walk, but both Boilers were stranded. Carson Long sent a single back up the middle to open the top of the sixth, but after Anderson got Thomas Offill and Max Mallindine on strikes, Long was picked off to end the inning.

The bottom of the third is when Freitas was tested most, allowing a Nate George single and pair of stolen bases and issuing a walk to CJ Deckinga. The sophomore Illinois State University commit got out of the inning by forcing an Andrew Forillo fielder's choice, but not before the first pitch of Forillo's at-bat wound up at the back stop for the game's only run.

"He’s got that competitive mentality in him, and sometimes we have to settle his heart rate down a bit and let him know he doesn’t have to throw it as hard as he can every time," Schweigert said of Freitas. "But when he’s free and loose, he just throws hard enough that he can get guys out.

"And it was a credit to our defense too, who made some really good plays and competed hard behind him," he added. "We knew he’d have to be the guy for us and the defense would have to back him up, and they did today."

Although there were some somber tears falling from red eyes in the Boiler's postgame huddle, there were also plenty of smiles, hugs and "I love you," messages shared upon reflecting on a 17-win season that included an All-City championship and also the future that 12 seniors are now preparing to embark on in life after high school.

"It’s been absolutely one of the most fun years to coach, just because they’re connected as a group and pull for each other," Schweigert said. "Everything we need to handle is done internally and no outside factors, and I just have so much respect for these 12 seniors.

"They showed up all offseason and showed the younger guys how to show up for things," Schweigert added of his dozen soon-to-be graduates. "I hate that it ended this way and wish we could have kept it going a few more games, unfortunately we saw what we saw on the mound today."

Last year, the Boilers saw their season end to the same team, on the same field and in the same round, but by a much closer margin. After ending the 2022 season with a 13-0 loss to Minooka in the regional semifinals, the 1-0 loss and more upbeat postgame pep talk, along with the fact that the Boilers return all of Thursday's starting lineup aside from DH Vernon Malone, Mallindine at shortstop and third baseman/outfielder Caio Norimatsu, and lone senior pitcher Ethan Zirbel, Schweigert and the program expect next season to end with a few more postseason wins under their belt.

"This was a huge jump," Schweigert said of the improvements the team made this year. "This conversation last year was after we lost 13-0 and barely competed. ... We’re really excited about next year, but today is all about the seniors."

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Freitas struck out five batters, walked four and allowed four hits in his one-run complete game. Long and Darling had the two Boiler hits and Wilson walked.