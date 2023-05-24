SOFTBALL: Kankakee's magical seventh inning comeback against Providence Catholic falls short

NEW LENOX — Softball is a game of inches. Unfortunately, it was those inches that put to rest Kankakee’s IHSA Class 3A Regional semifinal comeback bid Wednesday against Providence Catholic.

Down 5-4 with the tying run on third and two outs in the top of the seventh, freshman hitter KaLeah Jackson looked as if she was going to knot things up after barreling a hot grounder between first and second.

However, the smash was miraculously scooped up on a diving play made by Angelina Cole at second to close the game out with a highlight-worthy play and a 5-4 victory at home that put an end to a terrific 23-6 year for the Kays.

“Their second baseman made a great play,” Kays head coach Dennis Pommier said. “You can’t argue with that because it was a great play she made and otherwise we’d still be playing.”

Before Jackson’s groundout to end the game, Kankakee entered the final inning trailing 5-1 before mustering up three runs, all with two outs.

After notching just three hits in the first six innings against Celtics junior starting pitcher Kailee O’Sullivan, the Kays found themselves in a precarious situation, which at first glance caused a brief end to the game before the umpires got together and reversed a call.

After Diamond Blomlie led the final inning off with a fly out to centerfield Breanna Lamie barreled a single, which was followed up with a Nora Mulcahy pop out down the first base foul line, the Kays were down to their final out with Lamie still on first base. Kylie Glogowski grounded into a fielder’s choice in which Cole originally seemed to tag out Lamie before later being ruled safe after the umpires got together and reversed the call, setting up runners on first and second with Madison James up to the plate.

“It was a rule interpretation, and the base umpire had a tough angle and didn’t see that the player tagged our runner with her glove, but the ball was in her hand,” Pommier said of the reversed call. “So, he didn’t see it, and we asked the umpires to confirm, and they gave us the call on it.”

James eventually drew a walk, leaving Kylee Cunningham with three ducks on the pond and a chance to tie the game with one swing. After a Lamie steal at home on a wild pitch, Cunningham went on to crush a ball just short of the right field fence by the foul pole, which seemed to be only a few inches in foul territory, but the right fielder touched while remaining in fair territory. The tough play resulted in Cunningham clearing the bases with a two-RBI triple to help cut her squad’s deficit to 5-4 before Jackson’s grounder that ended the game and the Kays’ season.

Outside of its late-game magic in the seventh, Kankakee struggled to hit the ball consistently with runners in scoring position despite a valiant pitching effort from its ace, James, keeping them within reach on the rubber. James tossed a complete game, giving up 10 hits, zero walks and five runs with no strikeouts.

Between the first six innings, the Kays went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, with their only run coming in the first inning off an RBI single by Glogowski.

“We left a lot of people on base in scoring position today, and if the ball goes one way or another, it’s a different story,” Pommier said. “It’s just how things went today, but I give my girls credit for getting into position to score.”

Providence Catholic managed to counter with a two-run first inning of its own before taking control in the fifth inning after plating three more runs, most notably a two-RBI single by Abby Johnson.

“I think the difference was the fifth inning where they scored three runs,” Pommier said. “They hit the ball harder in the sixth, but in the fifth inning the ball just found the field, and sometimes that’s just how it goes.”

Kankakee ended the season 23-6 overall and 18-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference, which was good enough to earn the SAC title.

“Hopefully, my girls learned that we need to compete in every inning,” Pommier said. “Win the inning and win the at bat every time you come up.

“I would say Jackson won the at-bat in her last inning,” Pommier added. “She didn’t have any hits earlier in the game, and she got in there aggressive in the seventh and ripped that ball, but the second basemen just made a great play.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Cunningham went 2-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBIs. Lamie added two singles, a steal at home and a drawn walk. Glogowski had an RBI single.