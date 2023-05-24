ROUNDUP: BBCHS softball cruises to regional title game

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinals: (1)BBCHS 10, (8)Plainfield Central 0 (5 Innings)

Bradley-Bourbonnais advanced to the regional championship against Minooka at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bradley. Ellie Haggard went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one home run and five RBIs to lead the Boilermakers. Bella Pusateri added three singles and one RBI. Kiersten Martin had two hits and two runs scored. Libby Spaulding and Liberty Rivard chipped in one double each. Spaulding also claimed the win on the mound, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

(Monday)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln-Way East 2, Bishop McNamara 0

L-WE claimed a 25-12, 25-14 straight-set win against McNamara to end the Fightin’ Irish’s season with a 7-6 overall record. Nik Acevedo paced McNamara with 13 digs. Carter Levesque added 10 digs and three kills. Nick Andrews contributed eight assists.