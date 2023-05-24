FOOTBALL: Kankakee's Easley growing into one of the nation's top O-Line recruits

Marques “Big EZ” Easley has spent more of his youth in other cities in the Midwest, but the Kankakee native and current Kankakee High School junior has always had Kankakee in his heart. And as Easley ascends the national college football recruiting rankings, wherever he ends up next, he’ll take Kankakee with him.

Easley and his family moved to Columbus, Ohio, when he was 3 and then eventually back to Illinois — downstate in Peoria.

Just like he was moving through the middle of the map, Easley was moving around the gridiron as well. When he first started playing football in Columbus at the age of 5, he played quarterback and wide receiver, adding tight end to his repertoire a year later. He was a running back by 7 and playing in the trenches on both sides of the ball and all three levels of defense by the time he was 9.

As he entered high school at Peoria Manual as a freshman, he immediately was sent up to the varsity team as an offensive tackle and defensive outside linebacker as he saw his size shoot up to roughly 6-foot-3, 250 pounds and started drawing attention from NCAA FCS and mid-major FBS schools.

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Easley and the Rams went 0-9 while his friends and family in Kankakee, including some more distant relatives on the Kays football team, celebrated the program’s first-ever trip to the IHSA State championship.

“Peoria was only a couple hours away, so I was up here every weekend,” Easley said. “I have a lot of cousins on the team, and they kept telling me I should move back.”

He continued growing, reaching his 6-foot-6 height by August, and has neared the 300-pound mark. The Kays anchored him in at left tackle, where he made his Kankakee debut in a matchup against three-star Class of 2025 defensive end Gabe Kaminski, who had already racked up several Power Five offers to Easley’s recruiting process that was just getting started.

“That was the biggest crowd I had ever played in front of, and they had Gabe Kaminski,” Easley said. “... That was my first time going against someone whose name was bigger than mine, so I went in that game ready to prove something.

“I was a little known in the recruiting area, but not as much as I am now.”

The Kays, who were the number-one team in Class 5A, were defeated 2-0 by number-two Nazareth, but Easley made an impression on his teammates, coaches and the state with his stellar play up front.

“[Boys basketball] coach Chris Pickett thought he was getting a post player and I said we’re getting a Power Five tackle,” Kays offensive line coach Kendrick Crite said. “I told coach Pickett that by week 5, every Big 10 school would be knocking on our doors.”

He earned All-Southland Athletic Conference honors and was a special mention on the Daily Journal All-Area team as the Kays finished the season with a 7-4 record and second-round playoff loss, ironically enough at Peoria High School.

“We didn’t get the results we wanted, but I loved it,” Easley said of his first football season back home. “We’d gone 0-9 in each of my two years at Manual, but I was proud there too, starting as a freshman.”

<strong>Shooting up the recruiting boards</strong>

At Peoria, Easley was working towards finding a way to a scholarship on the defensive side of the ball. As a youth football player, both his father and stepfather would add bonuses to allowance for tackles, sacks and other defensive highlights, so taking those defensive talents to a full ride at a four-year university was the next logical step.

But when he was attending camps to perform in front of college coaches, he found himself being moved to offensive line drills more and more as he grew bigger and bigger.

And as he grew, so did his recruiting profile. Campbell University was his first offer, and shortly thereafter came major offers from Missouri, Boston College and Minnesota. By the time the end of the winter, Easley racked up offers from the two biggest programs in the sport — Georgia, the defending back-to-back national champions, and Alabama.

Crite credits the bouncing around Easley did on the field as a kid, and it’s also why he’s still surging up recruiting boards somewhat later than many of his peers.

“I think that’s what kind of scary about him, is that he’s still kind of raw and not a finished product as an offensive lineman,” Crite said. “Watching him develop and work, he still has a lot of work to do as a high school lineman to get him where he needs to be, and once he gets to college, he’ll still develop. ... He’s already special, but he can be great.”

At the time of print, Easley is the top-ranked Class of 2024 offensive lineman in the state by every major recruiting service, also earning consensus four-star status and a spot in ESPN’s ESPN300, the sports media conglomerate’s top 300 players in the country. He has 34 scholarship offers, including at least one in all five of college football’s Power Five Conferences — the SEC, the Big Ten, the Pac-12, the Big XII and ACC.

“I knew it was going to come, but it got crazy when I got to about 20, and then Alabama offered me,” Easley said. “Everything just started going wild — everyone tried getting me to do this, to go there — that’s when it really went down.

“… I’ve always just wanted to go to school, and now it’s gotten to where I can go to any school in the country.”

<strong>For the ones who matter most</strong>

Easley has received plenty of unique college mail, merchandise and other trinkets on his recruiting trips. He’s learned that the college key lanyards are the favorite item he can re-distribute to the next generation of Kays whenever he heads to a youth football game or to an elementary school to read to students.

But the most special item came when the person who inspired him most to get involved with young people — his late maternal grandfather, James Williams. Williams, who died in 2014, was an assistant coach for the Kankakee Eastside Bulldogs youth football program. He was also a die-hard Florida State football fan, and when the Seminoles began courting Easley, they presented him with a custom photo collage that included his grandfather’s own jersey and the text, “In memory of a Seminole.”

Easley’s older brother, Jerrimi Williams, played football at Eastside for their grandfather, something Little Brother never had the chance to do. But he knows his pawpaw is looking down on him now, watching him become one of the country’s top high school talents.

“My pawpaw was a family man and always cared about family,” Easley said. “He loved football his whole life, and I’ve always wanted to be like my big brother — he always made my pawpaw proud, so I always wanted to make my pawpaw proud.

“I was only about 9 when he died, so I couldn’t fulfill that.”

<strong>Making a mark</strong>

Easley said his late grandfather and his late paternal grandmother, Lorraine Easley (from whom he claims to have received his cooking skills) are the main inspirations behind his play. But in addition to those that came before him, Easley also wants to make it for those who will come after him.

In recent years, the legalization of student-athletes to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness has flipped the script on college sports. The NCAA, the biggest governing body of college athletics, had rules on student-athletes receiving financial compensation of any sort, and while students still cannot directly receive money to go to any certain college or university, they are allowed to seek out potential opportunities before they commit.

Illinois is one of 19 states that permits NIL opportunities for high school athletes, something Easley wants to take advantage of. But he doesn’t want to do it to fatten his wallet before college, to buy a fancy car that would be the envy of his classmates or any other stereotypical reason for a high schooler to look for an influx of cash.

Easley wants to find NIL opportunities that not only allow him to help his own family, but other families in Kankakee.

“I want to help my family and community,” Easley said. “I just want to spread awareness, invest into big things locally and just help my family.”

His ideas came about when he began looking at how to connect with his favorite national restaurant chain, Chipotle, but the idea of establishing himself locally and attaching himself to successful, locally owned businesses is something Easley thinks could prove to be a positive example for Kankakee area youth.

“If I can do it, they can do it,” Easley said. “We can come together, help each other and make donations and other things.”

He keeps wide open lines of communications at his Twitter handle, @marqueseasley10, his Instagram handle, @quess/live_ and his email, marqueseasley56@gmail.com. He also keeps busy strengthening the connections with his hometown he hopes to one day strengthen in multiple ways.

“He’s a big kid himself, so watching him connect with the kids and have fun, just be that guy with them and listening to him talk about wanting him to connect with the community is really cool,” Crite said. “I’m excited to see what he can do.”

<strong>Trying to decide</strong>

Easley has already said he will make his college commitment Friday, Oct. 20, the night the Kays take on Southland Athletic Conference rival Crete-Monee. As he’s become one of the most sought after prep athletes to ever come from the Kankakee area, he’s seen plenty of people come out of the woodwork locally and even nationally, trying to steer him one way or another.

“For my decision, I’m just leaving that to what God tells me and where my heart goes,” Easley said. “I know I’ll get developed at the school I want to go to, and I know some schools will do some flukey stuff, but I’m a smart kid and know who I can trust.

“It will ultimately be what God tells me to do and what my heart feels.”

Wherever he ends up, Easley will be the third Kay in two years to commit to an FBS school after Jyaire “Suga” Hill committed to Michigan and Naz Hill committed to Wyoming as members of the Class of 2023. And there are plenty more Kays earning high-profile recruiting looks as well, such as Phillips and Stampley, linebacking brothers Kennarius and Kennyan Chandler and defensive back Tyrone Kennedy Jr., to name a few.

“I like seeing everybody win,” Easley said. “If I know somebody who’s really good, I’ll do everything in my power to help; when coaches come to my school, I don’t talk about myself.

“It’s just fun knowing that everyone is winning the game and outside of the game,” he added. “When we lose, we’re still winning.”

He hopes to find a way to play in college with at least one Kankakee teammate, but if it doesn’t work out at the college level, he hopes to once again reunite with someone else from the place that’s never left him and never will — Kankakee.

“That’s the ultimate goal,” Easley said. “And I keep manifesting it every day.”

As Marques "Big EZ" Easley has climbed the recruiting ranks and become one of the most coveted high school offensive line prospects in American upon moving home to his native Kankakee last summer, he credits the area's locally-owned restaurants — and national chains Chipotle and Chik-fil-A — for helping him become one of the biggest names and linemen in the state, including his six-pack of favorites.

<ol><li>Yolks and Berries — Whether it's the most important meal of the day, or any meal of the day, Easley said the bustling Bradley breakfast spot is always his first choice, and first recommendation to guests.</li><li>Jaenicke's — While some locals may have a preference between the drive-in in Bourbonnais and the root beer stand in Kankakee, the red hots are equally delicious in the eyes of Easley.</li><li>Chef Vaughn's Kitchen — Once a hidden gem in the Northfield Square mall food court, by the time Easley returned to his hometown Kankakee he found the alfredo-famous spot thriving at its current Bourbonnais location.</li><li>Mancino's Pizza and Grinders — A quick stroll north on Kennedy Drive in Bradley, many days of grinding on the gridiron are followed by a grinder.</li><li>Mac's BBQ Food Truck — Wherever the Mac's truck is, Easley likely isn't far behind it. Just like the Kays junior enjoys being active around Kankakee, Mac can be found — and smelled — all throughout the city.</li><li>Tucci's — A local Italian mainstay, Easley and his fellow football players are hard-pressed to find many other local options that can provide the energy a plate of pasta can.</li></ol>