SOFTBALL: Freshmen trio help Beecher to sectional title game

PONTIAC — Beecher softball coach Kevin Hayhurst knew the freshmen class entering the Bobcats program this fall was going to have the potential to do some special things after the group won the IESA Class 2A State championship in 2019 as sixth-graders and again in 2021 as eighth-graders (Editor’s note: There was no championship in 2020 because of COVID-19).

But not even Hayhurst could have expected his freshmen to come up so clutch so early on in their careers the way they did in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional semifinal at Pontiac. In a battle of perhaps the top two pitchers in the class — Beecher freshman Ava Lorenzatti and Pontiac sophomore Elena Krause — the Bobcats got a two-hit shutout from Lorenzatti, and fellow freshman Makenzie Johnson drove in classmate Liliana Irwin for the game’s only run, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 win and a spot in Friday’s sectional title game.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Hayhurst said. “It’s a big crowd, on their home field, and to come down and beat a pitcher like that is really good for our kids.”

Lorenzatti took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, when Maddie Gourley’s bunt single broke it up an inning before Bailey Masching hit a seeing-eye single to open the seventh.

Masching made it to second on a sacrifice bunt and made it to third on a grounder that hit off of first baseman Elena Kvasnicka’s glove and into the hands of Abby Sippel, who was breaking over from her spot at second base and dove to beat India Mattingly at first for the second out. With two outs and the tying run on third base, Lorenzatti ended things with an Olivia Lindsay strikeout.

“She’s special, not just ability wise but mentally and everything else about her,” Hayhurst said of Lorenzatti. “She just has a lot of presence on the mound, and it’s beyond her years, how she manages a game.”

Neither team recorded a hit until Johnson’s one-out single in the third, which was followed by a Tayiah Scanlan sacrifice bunt attempt that wound up putting Beecher ducks on the pond after a two-base throwing error.

But Krause bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to get out of the jam and was close to perfect the rest of the way, save for the fifth inning.

Irwin stepped into the box as a pinch-hitter for Kendall Kasput and laid down a beautiful bunt for a single. Ava Olson sacrificed her over before Johnson pulled one between first and second for the single that scored Irwin in what became the game-winning run.

“Every single time I go up there, I just try to have fun and not have pressure on myself,” Johnson said. “Just have a nonstressful at-bat and have fun.”

With a one-run lead in her back pocket, Lorenzatti continued firing, isolating herself in the dugout as her no-hitter mounted. By the time it was finally erased in the sixth, the Beecher phenom knew she would have to hunker back down and keep any runs from being added to the scoreboard.

“It was certainly a pitcher’s duel; [Krause is] a very good pitcher, one of the best we’ve seen all season, and she’ll go places later,” Lorenzatti said. “[I was] just trying to out-pitch her as the game went on, thinking about what the hitters up did their last time up at the plate.”

And as the younger players on the Bobcats continue their development alongside several multi-year starters as well, Johnson knows her squad is continuing to ascend as the postseason stretch approaches with Friday’s sectional championship.

“We have a really good hitting team and have always had a great hitting team no matter what, middle school and high school,” Johnson said. “We grew up just getting better and better, and hit all the time.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lorenzatti allowed two hits and hit a batter while striking out nine and walking none in her first high school postseason shutout. Johnson had half of Beecher’s hits, going 2-for-3 with the lone RBI. Scanlan and Irwin also had hits off of Krause, who allowed an earned run on four hits, no walks and eight strikeouts.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats will face either Coal City or Herscher in Friday’s sectional championship at 4:30 p.m.