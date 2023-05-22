ROUNDUP: Kankakee baseball clipped by LaSalle-Peru in regional quarters

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 3A Morris Regional quarterfinals: (8)LaSalle-Peru 10, (9)Kankakee 0 (5 Innings)

Kankakee’s season came to an end with a 12-20 overall record after falling to LaSalle-Peru in the regional quarterfinals.

“It’s an example of what the season has been — untimely errors and balls bouncing a certain way, and the opposition being able to take advantage of those opportunities,” Kays head coach Tony Sykes said. “[Starting pitcher Clay] Gadbois wasn’t as sharp as he can be, but when LaSalle-Peru got runners on they figured out how to get it done.”

The Kays totaled five hits compared to LaSalle-Peru’s six hits.

“We hit decently,” Sykes said. “We just struggled to get guys on consistently and then come through with a big hit when we needed one.”

Jaeden Harris, Gadbois, TJ Prude, Jayden Villagomez and Byron Wills each recorded singles to collectively pace Kankakee at the plate.

Gadbois suffered the loss on the mound after allowing five hits, seven walks and eight runs (five earned) with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work.

“Last year was a completely different year where we did have a tremendous amount of success and we got lots of breaks last year,” Sykes said. “It just didn’t happen for us this year, and so in the big picture it’s about learning how to overcome adversity and just get better because sports and baseball aren’t everything.

“It’s what you learn on the field and how those things can translate into life.”