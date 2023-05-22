Manteno girls, Gardner boys win IESA Track and Field State titles

Daily Journal staff report

During the past two weekends, the Illinois Elementary School Association crowned its champions in boys and girls state track and field, with the Daily Journal area finding plenty of success in East Peoria.

Last weekend, the Manteno seventh grade girls team hoisted the Class 7-3A state title, with the team’s 28 points just enough to top second-place Mt. Prospect River Trail’s 27 points.

Leading the charge for the Panthers was Klarke Goranson, who not only won a pair of individual golds but broke a pair of Class 7-3A State Finals records. Goranson won the 800-meter dash in a finals-record time of two minutes, 25.83 seconds, more than six seconds better than the previous record, before dismantling the 1600-meter record by more than 18 seconds (5:22.02).

Goranson wasn’t the only one to win a pair of golds, as Clifton Nash eighth-grader Lia Prairie won both the shot put (33 feet, 5 inches) and discus (101 feet, 4 inches).

Elsewhere on the girls side, Momence’s Jaliyah Wright won the Class 8-2A 100-meter dash (13.17 seconds) and also took second in the 200 (27.51 s). Iroquois West seventh-grader Phylicity Leonard won the discus with a throw of 83 feet, 9 inches.

On the boys side, Gardner was crowned Class 8-1A champions two weekends ago with 41 team points. Leading the charge for the Tigers was sprinter Tyler Gubbins, who won the 200-meter dash in 24.17 seconds and also took second in both the 100-meters (12.00 s) and 400-meters (54.06 s).

The eighth grade Bradley Central 4-by-100-meter relay team set a Class 8-3A finals record with their gold medal performance in the race. Micah Lee, Jakobe Lawrence, Malachi Lee and Kyren Edman set a new record with their time of 46.51 seconds.

In seventh grade, Dwight’s Evan Olson won the discus throw with a distance of 124 feet, 5 inches.