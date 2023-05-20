SOFTBALL: Lorenzatti lifts Beecher to regional championship

BEECHER — Ava Lorenzatti was just an eighth-grader when Beecher was stunned by Coal City in last year’s regional championship round, but the Bobcats freshman phenom knows how much the returning players from last year’s team wanted to get back to their program standard of advancing to the IHSA’s second week of the postseason.

That’s exactly what the Bobcats did Saturday, riding Lorenzatti’s two-hit, two-RBI day at the plate and complete game in the circle to an 8-1 win against Manteno in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship.

The Bobcats improved to 32-4 on the year and won the program’s 17th regional title. Manteno ended its season with a 22-10 record, their 20th straight winning season.

“I feel like since we underachieved last year and didn’t go as far as we would have liked, winning and winning by a good amount gets our confidence regained,” Lorenzatti said. “We overachieved this game, winning by seven, and that feels a lot better.

“[The Panthers] are really good.”

Lorenzatti was perfect through the first three innings, until Lily Bivona opened the fourth inning with a single to break up the perfect game bid, but by then Beecher already held a healthy 7-0 lead.

After a Lorenzatti single and a Kylie Cook sacrifice bunt that moved Liliana Irwin, Lorenzatti’s courtesy runner, to second, Elena Kvasnicka drove home Irwin with a first-inning RBI single that came aft before three-run frames in both the second and third. In the third, Kamryn Koontz scored on a passed ball before Lorenzatti drove Makenzie Johnson and Tayiah Scanlan in with a two-run single.

A frame later Koontz brought Kvasnicka home with an RBI fielder’s choice. After Ava Olson reached on an error that moved Koontz to third, Koontz then scored on a passed ball just two pitches before Olson came around herself on a Johnson single.

“We really hit well in situations with runners today and that’s something we didn’t do last year in the [regional championship],” Bobcats coach Kevin Hayhurst said. “Those first couple innings, we moved runners with bunts and got key hits.

“That was the key to success, jumping on them early.”

Ava Peterson started in the circle for the Panthers and allowed seven runs, but just three earned, on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings, the recipient of four unearned runs to her stat line courtesy of three Manteno errors in the first three innings. Alyssa Dralle was solid in relief, allowing an unearned run on four hits in the final 3 1/3 innings.

“Ava’s pitched well down the stretch in the season and we had confidence in her,” Panthers coach Josh Carlile said. “[Beecher] got to her and we went to Alyssa, and she was on fire.

“With hindsight, maybe today was Alyssa’s day, but they’ve both pitched really well this season.”

The Panthers did start to find some success at the dish as the game went on, eventually collecting five hits over the final four innings, and got some good wood on other offerings, but when Lorenzatti wasn’t recording one of her 10 strikeouts, the ball was often finding a Beecher glove, including several diving plays and extraordinary efforts.

“We told the girls we don’t think the scoreboard accurately reflects how that game was,” Carlile said. “There were some diving catches, plays where their outfielders got to the ball, and if they don’t, a few more runs are on the board.

“You can ‘if’ it all game long, but they made the plays and won the game.”

Hayhurst credited his team’s preparation for Saturday’s matchup with allowing them to execute so well in all three facets of the game — hitting, pitching and fielding.

“You have to be prepared,” Hayhurst said. “Manteno is very well-coached by Josh and the girls are great at what they do.

“We knew it would be a really tough regional today and just had to give it our best effort.”

After dazzling all regular season long, Saturday was the IHSA postseason debut for Lorenzatti and six other freshmen on the Beecher roster. With a team full of older players who have been through the grind of IHSA postseason play and seen some of the best teams the state has to offer, Lorenzatti doesn’t take for granted the confidence her elder teammates have shown in her.

“It makes me feel really good,” Lorenzatti said. “They’ve been around the game and seen so many high school pitchers from around the area, and the support they give me is more than I could ask for.

“I just feel really appreciated.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lorenzatti allowed an earned run on five hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts in a complete game. She also doubled, singled twice and drove in a pair. Kvasnicka, another of the Beecher freshman, went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Koontz singled, drove in a run and scored twice. Scanlan had two hits and two runs while Johnson had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Bivona had two of the five Manteno hits. Drew Hosselton smoked a double while Dralle and Kenzie Hespen each singled.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats will head to the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional, where they will face host Pontiac in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Lorenzatti will face off in the circle against Pontiac’s Elena Krause in the postseason again, where the two once matched up in one of the most memorable middle school games in IESA history in the 2019-20 school year.

In that year’s IESA Class A Sectional A championship between Beecher and Pontiac St. Mary’s, the two pitchers dueled in a 17-inning affair that Beecher eventually won 4-3 before winning the state title that season.

Lorenzatti and her freshmen classmates were in sixth grade that year, so plenty of players from both sides are around for the reunion game that will take place Tuesday.

“It’s really exciting and I’m looking forward to it,” Lorenzatti said. “It’s a pitcher’s duel and the teams are evenly matched most of the time, especially that one year.

“I don’t think we’ll have to play 17 innings again.”