SOFTBALL: Coalers outlast Seneca for back-to-back regional titles

COAL CITY — The Coal City girls softball team rallied late to score three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull ahead of Seneca, before holding off a late rally to secure the Class 2A Regional championship 5-4 on Friday night at home in thrilling fashion.

The win gives Coal City their sixth regional championship in program history and second straight as they improved their record to 28-8 on the year, with one of those eight losses being avenged after the Fightin’ Irish got the best of the Coalers 6-4 last month.

“It was a wild one. Hats off to Seneca; they had a great season, and they clipped us in the regular season,” Coalers coach Rodney Monbrum said. “Going into the game, I told the girls I thought four runs would win this thing; it ended up being five.

“I’m just proud of everyone. It wasn’t just one player carrying us; it was nine or 10 girls going out there, competing for one goal.”

The Coalers’ lone senior, Kerigan Copes tripled to score a run before scoring on an overthrow to give Coal City a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Copes finished the game with two of the Coalers’ four hits.

“That quick start was huge for our confidence — we sat at 2-0 for four innings and were ultimately able to hang on,” Monbrum said. “It was huge.”

Copes, while providing senior leadership, hit .429 in the regular season with a team-leading 41 RBIs.

“[Seneca pitcher] Tessa [Krull] is one of the best pitchers I’ve played against all year,” Copes said. “My thought process was just to put the ball in play and move the runner on first base over.”

Coal City Pitcher Masyn Kuder twirled four scoreless innings before Camryn Stecken hit an RBI double in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 2-1. The Irish tied the game an inning later when Krull smashed a solo home run before later taking the lead on an RBI single from Alyssa Zellers.

With the season on the line, Coal City Freshman Khloe Picard responded with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Coalers the lead again at 4-3. Addison Harvey later plated Picard on a line drive to center field to extend their lead to 5-3.

Seneca’s Audry McNabb drove in a run in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 5-4 and put the game tying run on base, but Kuder and the Coalers defense stood tall to close out the game. Kuder’s record improved to 21-1 on the year with the win. She pitched all seven innings, giving up four earned runs, walking three and striking out two.

“We got up in the first, and then we got down, and then we bounced back and took the lead back and held onto it,” Monbrum said. “I’m proud of their effort, calmness and composure while things were intense there at the end.”

After accomplishing the first two goals on their season checklist during the season — 20 wins and an Illinois Central Eight Conference title after a perfect 14-0 conference record — Friday’s regional title allowed them to go 3-for-3. Monbrum, however, believes there is still more this team can achieve.

“The goal was 20 wins, a conference championship and a regional championship, and we accomplished those things, but I told the kids after the game that we’re not done,” Monbrun stated. “I think we can go over to Pontiac and compete. I think we’re in a good spot.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Copes tripled, singled, scored and drove in a run. Picard doubled in a pair and scored on Harvey’s RBI single. Kuder threw 69 of her 110 pitches for strikes in the complete game.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers will face ICE rival Herscher at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Pontiac Sectional semifinals.